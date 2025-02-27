Lior Pozin: The High School Drop Shipper Who Built a Multi-Million Dollar Empire

Image Credit: Lior Pozin

Long before dropshipping became a buzzword, Lior Pozin was a high school student trying to make some extra cash. One day, while browsing a wholesale supplier’s website, he noticed something surprising—the same cell phone was listed on eBay for a higher price, using identical descriptions and images.

Curious, he listed the phone on eBay himself. Within hours, someone bought it. Lior then arranged for the wholesale supplier to ship the phone directly to the buyer—his first dropshipping sale.

What started as a side hustle quickly turned into a full-time business.

Building AutoDS: Automating the Future of Dropshipping

By 2016, Lior had mastered the art of eCommerce but was frustrated by how time-consuming it was. Instead of managing everything manually, he built a simple tool to automate the process—and that tool became AutoDS, one of the world’s leading all-in-one dropshipping platforms.

Today, AutoDS:

Processes over $200 million in transactions annually

Serves over 100,000 paying customers

Runs with a 200+ employee team

A Self-Taught Entrepreneur Defining the Industry

Lior never went to university, but his hands-on experience, tech skills, and entrepreneurial mindset helped him build a bootstrapped company that rivals venture-backed giants.

From a teenager experimenting with online sales to a CEO shaping the future of dropshipping, Lior Pozin is proof that the right idea—and the right execution—can change everything.