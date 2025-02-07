TruGlo Modern Dental: Hollywood’s Top-Rated Cosmetic Dentistry

Image Credit: Pexels

Dr. Rhonda Kalasho is a leading cosmetic dentist in Hollywood and Beverly Hills. She is the founder of TruGlo Modern Dental and is renowned for her veneer expertise, internal bleaching, and full-mouth restoration.

After graduating from UCLA, Dr. Kalasho expanded her expertise in surgical dentistry, ultimately leading to the founding of TruGlo Modern Dentistry. She specializes in comprehensive oral rehabilitation, utilizing advanced techniques such as implant placements, endodontic therapy, and cutting-edge dental treatments.

Dr. Rhonda Kalasho’s Professional Journey

A residency at the UCSD/VA San Diego Health Care System provided Dr. Kalasho with an advanced degree in General Dentistry, where she specialized in hospital-based care for U.S. military veterans. She later graduated with honors in restorative dentistry from the UCLA School of Dentistry.

Globally recognized for her natural and aesthetic approach to modern dentistry, she has become a leading expert in the field. Her patient-centered philosophy fuels her commitment to providing high-quality care. Alongside her team, she leverages modern technology and affordable pricing to help patients achieve optimal oral health and confident smiles.

A Trusted Leader in Cosmetic Dentistry

TruGlo Modern Dental has a staff of visionary dentists, including Dr. Kalesho, who has been featured in numerous publications because of their professionalism and quality of work. The practice offers cosmetic dental work, root canals, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, and more. It has offices in Hollywood and Beverly Hills and is a trusted source of quality dental care.

Expert Hygiene Care

TruGlow Modern Dental has an expert team of hygiene professionals. Their extensive knowledge enables them to perform expert services ranging from teeth whitening to administering antibacterial agents in the gums. They are also adept in irrigation treatments and laser cleaning procedures that ensure every aspect of oral healthcare is addressed with precision and skill.

The doctors and hygienists at TruGlo Modern Dental are well-versed in the latest advancements in dental hygiene and procedures. The staff keeps up with the latest methods and innovations, such as snore guards and sleep apnea devices. They work with Invisalign treatments for discrete and effective orthodontic solutions.

Brighten Your Smile this Valentine’s Day

In addition to cosmetic and restorative procedures, TruGlo offers exclusive Valentine’s Day specials. The specials include SuperGlo patented nonsensitive whitening for $650, which includes in-office treatments and take-home trays (limitations apply). Throughout February, they also offer a couple’s whitening treatment for $1,200 (limitations apply).

TruGlo Modern Dental is founded and led by Dr. Kalasho and a team of dedicated professionals. At all its locations, it offers various quality services at affordable prices. Keeping up with the latest innovations enables the firm to provide the best dental care, focusing on patients and their needs.

Beyond the Practice

Dr. Kalasho’s commitment to excellence extends beyond her practice. She is also a dedicated wife and mother, and she enjoys spending her free time with her husband and two children. In addition to her family life, Dr. Kalasho is an avid hiker and pilates enthusiast, and she places a high value on self-wellness. Her personal interests in health and fitness complement her professional expertise in business management, leadership, and product development.