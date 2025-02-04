What Happens if the U.S. Department of Education Is Abolished?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Now that Donald Trump is president again, the Republican intends to implement some changes in the federal workforce — including in the United States Department of Education. After winning the 2024 election, the 78-year-old vowed he would “move education back to the states” and that he wanted to “drain the government education swamp.” According to new reports, Trump plans to make significant employment cuts from the department, but does this mean a complete abolishment?

Learn what Trump said about his plans for the Department of Education and whether or not a dismantling of the department is possible.

What Does the Department of Education Do?

The cabinet-level department focuses on promoting “student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access for students of all ages,” according to its official website.

How Many Employees Work for the Department of Education?

Per several outlets, the Department of Education employs around 4,400 workers. It’s unclear how much that number could change under Trump’s administration as it implements staffing changes. Earlier this year, the White House announced a change to the federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) workforce.

Can Trump Dismantle the Department of Education?

Technically, a president can’t fully dismantle the Department of Education because it was created by an act of Congress. Therefore, Congress would need to move forward with eliminating the department.

What Happens if the Department of Education Is Abolished?

As previously mentioned, a president can’t simply abolish the Department of Education; Congress would have to step in to move this forward. According to U.S. News, experts claim that dissolving the department would not have heavy impacts on certain programs or funding, such as pell grants and federal student loans.

Though Trump previously stated his intention to move the responsibility of education to the states, the Department of Education’s website indicates that education is, in fact, a state and local responsibility across the U.S. The department also states that 92 percent of funds for elementary and secondary education originates from the states, while just 8 percent is from the federal level.