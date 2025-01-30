Tessan Partners with Rachael Yamagata for the “What’s Your Next Journey” Campaign

Image Credit: Tessan

For globally acclaimed singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata, journeys and music go hand in hand. The travels she embarked on inspired her songwriting process, creating soulful melodies that capture listeners’ hearts worldwide.

This interconnectedness between music and traveling paved the way for her collaboration with Tessan, an innovator in travel charging solutions.

With their “What’s Your Next Journey” campaign, Rachael and the brand inspire audiences to reflect on their paths and embrace life’s transformative moments.

Exploring Life’s Journeys Through Music

Rachael Yamagata thinks life is a journey of small, meaningful moments. Whether through heartache, healing, growth, or connecting with others, Rachael captures the beauty of human experiences, reminding listeners that it’s okay to feel something when you think it. This philosophy aligns perfectly with the brand’s mission of empowering people to explore and connect through travel solutions.

For Rachael, connection is synonymous with authenticity. In an exclusive interview with the brand, she shared that being present at the moment or finding courage in honesty allows people to become genuine, opening opportunities for unique experiences and encounters.

And music allows her to stay genuine. Her songs allow people to make these thoughts real and help them process emotions to feel less isolated.

Her reflection on authenticity and connections set the tone for the campaign, encouraging audiences to think about their journeys and how they shape who they are.

Finding the Meaning of “What’s Your Next Journey”

Tessan and Rachael’s “What’s Your Next Journey” campaign celebrates self-discovery and the power of connection through personal relationships, creativity, or cultural exploration.

The collaboration underscores this message. With Rachael’s career defined by connecting with audiences, the partnership tells stories drawn from experiences, encounters, and connections.

She can feel new energy rushing through every place she visits, giving the singer-songwriter ideas that shape the stories within her songs.

A Campaign That Resonates

With the “What’s Your Next Journey” campaign, Tessan and Rachael hope to reach audiences who see themselves reflected in the singer-songwriter’s honest and relatable storytelling.

The campaign focuses on courage, empathy, and growth themes to create a space where people feel inspired to embrace their journeys—however they may unfold.

As they launch the campaign, the brand and Rachael want to remind people to appreciate the present and find beauty in life’s challenges. Tessan intends to extend its support to people who resonate with Rachael’s music, making them feel that the campaign is an extension of Rachael’s melodies.

Art and Life Intersecting

In the campaign, including the interview, she highlights how her travels influence her music. She describes how these journeys inspire her and keep her grounded in the present, even when she opens herself to new perspectives.

Rachael also added that writing music is her way of working through her emotions. She hopes that her melodies permit other people to feel deeply and find the path to healing.

Listeners can find this message in songs like “Be Be Your Love” and “Elephants”. The delicate, introspective beauty of “Elephants” and The raw frustration and vulnerable yearning of “Be Be Your Love” reflect an emotional journey of healing and self-expression through music. For her, these songs highlight how personal challenges lead to profound growth and connection, and their message fits perfectly with the journeys that the campaign intends to encourage.

For Rachael, art and life intersect with genuineness. She thinks that her moments of complete honesty resonate the most with the audience. So, whether on stage or in her personal life, she’s removing the facade and present—allowing for real connections.

Journeys and Connection: Where Technology and People Merge

Tessan brings innovation and a forward-thinking design philosophy to travel charging solutions, with The WTA Series Travel Adapter is recognized for its functionality and practicality. Tessan’s collaboration with Rachael solidifies the brand’s commitment to connection—between people, cultures, and the tools that empower people.

While Tessan powers physical journeys, Rachael’s music powers emotional ones. Their collaboration reminds people that journeys are multi-faceted—composed of where they go, who they meet, and what they experience.

A Look Ahead

Beyond the campaign, Rachael is preparing for a new journey—a new album. For her, this upcoming music is a culmination of her recent creative and personal journeys. For her, every journey holds value, no matter how small—shaping people to find meaning even in unexpected places.

On the other hand, Tessan reinforces its commitment to producing efficient, safe, and sustainable charging solutions. The brand promises to empower travelers, making connections as they travel.

