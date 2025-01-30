Image Credit: Pexels

Everything can be done online nowadays. You can pay your taxes, stalk your friends, and even buy the most important thing you’ll ever buy in your life: an engagement ring.

One thing about engagement rings is that they come in many shapes and sizes, cuts and settings, but one thing is for sure: diamonds will never go out of style. Even as various other precious stones become fashionable every once in a while, the diamond stays constant.

Diamond engagement rings are a symbol of everlasting love for a reason. The rock is virtually indestructible and touted as one of the strongest materials in the world. Therefore, they are romantic representations of love and the commitment of marriage.

The 4 Considerations Before Buying Online

With all the options floating around on the internet, there are a few vendors that truly stand out, but before heading into the nitty gritty, take a look at what to consider when choosing the best places to buy diamond engagement rings online:

Reputation

You don’t want to blow thousands of dollars on a dupe or realize that you’ve spent way more than your ring is worth. You also want to make sure that you’re buying from someone that many diamond experts approve of—unless you are one yourself. Aside from that, having a stellar reputation often comes with a lifetime warranty, which is a pro from every angle.

Experience

Jewelry making is a delicate art that is often passed down from one generation to the next. While it may be possible for talent to impress with innovation, it is often experience that has the skills to make designs stand the test of time, whether in terms of style or durability. Experience will always take precedence in most people’s books.

Expertise

Many might feel that expertise comes with years of experience, and while that may be true to a certain extent, expertise is often what sets the best apart from the good. Each of the websites selected has its own brand of expertise, specializing in its own unique offerings that make the buying experience much more immersive.

Customer Support

There is nothing more annoying than realizing that the platform you’re buying from lacks proper support, especially when something goes sideways. While a smooth purchasing experience is always preferred, there are times when reaching out becomes necessary, making it crucial to have a great team that is easily contactable.

The Best 4 Sites For Buying A Diamond Engagement Ring

Now that these criteria are out of the way, here are the top four sites you should consider when buying a ring:

1. Brilliant Earth for the eco-conscious folk

Committed to only using ethically sourced diamonds, Brilliant Earth stands out for its pioneering, initiative-driven approach to conflict-free diamonds. Each diamond is traceable to its place of origin, which helps buyers identify its quality.

Brilliant Earth also offers lab-grown diamonds, which many buyers are leaning toward as they are more affordable. On top of their transparency, the retailer offers free shipping and a 30-day return policy, guaranteeing a risk-free buying experience for all.

2. Mark Broumand for the luxurious elite

Having been around for 20 years but with a combined experience of over three centuries, Mark Broumand has crafted rings for the stars and is dedicated to creating unforgettable, luxurious pieces. The company doesn’t shy away from transparency and is also committed to using conflict-free diamonds, allowing buyers to view detailed information on each stone (from its 4Cs to its place of origin).

While many of these options offer stellar aftercare service, Mark Broumand has a dedicated support team available to help buyers pick out the perfect ring. The company provides free consultations to answer questions about ring styles and advise on how to care for your new piece of bling. Furthermore, it offers a lifetime warranty on all its engagement rings.

3. James Allen utilizes technology to immerse buyers

James Allen is known for its 360° diamond view technolo,gy where buyers are able to virtually inspect their diamonds from every single angle. This level of immersion is helpful in the online commerce space so buyers can inspect a piece of jewelry on a level that is unmatched by photos and videos.

Aside from this innovation, James Allen also offers competitive pricing and a wide selection of both GIA and AGS-certified diamonds. Their customer service is also second to none, with a team of experts available to assist in choosing the best diamond based on both preference and budget. Buyers will also be able to consult with them in a mode they are most comfortable with—a phone call, live chat, or learning through their informative blog posts.

4. Blue Nile is a leader in selling engagement rings online

Founded in 1999, Blue Nile is one of the earliest e-commerce platforms that offers authentic rocks at affordable and transparent prices. As the only surviving online marketplace from the ‘90s, Blue Nile is a solid recommendation.

Aside from having one of the largest selections of GIA-certified diamonds available online, buyers will be able to find exactly what they are after. As a direct-to-consumer business model, the prices are designed to be highly competitive with other retailers, offering excellent value for customers, and they are also able to create custom rings.

Buying rings online is a true innovation of the modern world

Technology has made it possible to do many things online and given people the convenience of shopping globally without having to leave the house. Buying valuable items online might seem quite risky, but modern technology has significantly reduced those risks by adding failsafes like ways to trace the origins of the diamond as well as attaching certifications that authenticate them so that buyers can buy with peace of mind.