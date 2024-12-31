HANKO: Elton Ilirjani Celebrates His Mother’s Legacy Through Fashion

Image Credit: HANKO

We may already be familiar with Elton Ilirjani, the pioneering supermodel trailblazer for gender inclusivity in the fashion world.

Making history as the first genderless model to walk the runway at Seoul Fashion Week in 2023, Elton has since walked for runway shows at Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Tokyo Fashion Week, and more. A truly pioneering spirit in the modeling world, Elton’s modeling alias is HANKO, which is his mother’s first name.

Known for his creative flair and commitment to pushing boundaries, Ilirjani’s choice of using HANKO as his modeling name is deeply personal. This is a homage to his mother, the woman who significantly influenced his journey.

HANKO isn’t just a mere name; it embodies a transformative journey that interconnects a bridge between history alongside professional evolution. Ilirjani chose this name as a tribute to his mother, whose values and teachings have been a guiding force throughout his life. By adopting HANKO, he seeks to possess the strength, resilience, and compassion that his mother instilled in him.

“My mother was always singing, calling me ‘my HANKO,’” said Elton.

She would say: “‘Oh, you are beautiful, you are different, you are both; you are a girl and a boy at the same time. You are more.’ She said to me: ‘Be proud of that, because you are both at the one. You are two in one.’”

That gave Elton an ethos to start modeling, as her voice came into his head, saying to him, “Elton, go walk, because you are two in one, you can perform as the boy and as a girl.”

Now that his mother is in her last days of her life, that is why he took her name while modeling. “I carry her name to honor her,” said Elton.

Ilirjani’s perspective in modeling goes beyond just meager simple aesthetics. Through HANKO, he aims to tell his story that relates with audiences on a deeper level. His work challenges conventional norms and encourages self-expression, aligning with his mother’s belief in authenticity and individuality. By doing so, he hopes to influence others to embrace their true selves and honor their roots, much like he has done with HANKO.

Fashion has always been a powerful medium for storytelling, and Ilirjani leverages this platform to keep his mother’s legacy alive. Each runway show, photoshoot, and public appearance as HANKO is an opportunity to celebrate her influence. His modeling work often incorporates elements that reflect his cultural heritage and personal experiences, creating a rich tapestry of narratives that honor his mother’s enduring influence.

Beyond personal tribute, HANKO serves as a vehicle for advocacy and empowerment. Ilirjani is fervid about using his platform to support causes that uplift segregated communities and nurture equality. This focus towards social justice mirrors his mother’s own values and dedication to making a difference in the world. Through HANKO, Ilirjani continues to adhere to these causes, making certain that his mother’s legacy is one of self-empowerment and an enduring influence of a mother’s legacy.

His decision to honor his mother in this way demonstrates a deep respect for the past and a commitment to carrying forward her values into his future. His story serves as a powerful example of how personal drives can shape professional brands, and how deeply personal relations can form a strong foundation for success. It also highlights the importance of authenticity and transparency in building a lasting and poignant career.

Elton recently shot a fashion film, “Je Suis Mona,” in Albania, which was directed by Malan Productions Cinemalan, which was produced by fashion filmmaker and designer Malan Breton. The film, which features Elton wearing Malan’s clothing, is a fashion documentary demonstrating the landscape of his homeland. It was partly shot in Gjirokastër, where the Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha was born.

“I wore white outfits in the streets to bring the idea that people should wear well, because passion is freedom,” said Elton. “In dictatorships like old communist Albania, 30 years ago, people were wearing the same clothing, because they couldn’t wear colors and be different. Freedom was not liked by dictators.”

The film won two prizes; one was the Trailblazers prize at the New York City International Fashion Film Festival, and the other one was the best LGBT talent at the London Film Fashion Film Festival.

Next year, Elton will start shooting a film that honors another woman – Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. He will star as a genderless Marilyn Monroe, writing a story that fuses her history into the storyline.

“We wanted to make a movie that recreates all of her classic outfits from the beginning of her career,” said Elton. “I want to revisit all the places she lived and her dream to live in Brooklyn.”

As he explains: “Marilyn Monroe had an element of magic in her, which was the desire for freedom, the desire for survival. The film will show how women are still discriminated against nowadays, and how people will try to use her clothes for publicity. The conveyance of the film will be to show how natural beauty can still prevail. She still shines as a beacon of freedom.”