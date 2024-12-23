Betty Ke’s Next Chapter: A Hollywood Album in English

Image Credit: Betty Ke

Hollywood, the world’s creative epicenter, has become the new base for singer-songwriter Betty Ke as she readies the release of her first English-language album. A celebrated artist with years of experience, Betty brings her multicultural background and musical expertise to a city that thrives on artistic diversity. For an artist who has already performed in Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, this is her new way of expanding her art.

Betty’s upcoming single, “Just Keep Holding On,” is her first collaboration with U.S.-based Peruvian producer Salvador Moratillo. This track will be the first one of her English album and will show the way the Taiwanese singer is exploring new sounds while staying true to her storytelling roots. She is planning on not only releasing the album, but also creating an animation and a picture book to connect with it.

Betty Ke has been on the spotlight for years. Her track record includes over 26 released songs and a long list of achievements. She first gained recognition in 2014, taking first place at the National Taipei University of Commerce’s “Super Song Cup Singing Talent Contest.” In 2017, she dominated the band category at the National Tainan University of the Arts’ “Erythrina Singing Contest,” winning awards as a solo artist and collaborating with a band. She has been successful in a number of competitions such as when she was nominated as a finalist in the Taiwan Mobile’s “MYFONE Action Creation Award” and the “Unplugged Music Contest,” or Café Plaza’s “Stand Out Music Challenge” (College Band category), where Betty earned third place.

Betty Ke’s catalog includes songs like “Masquerade” and “Cloudy,” but she doesn’t just sing, the artist has been involved in independent music production and co-writing for television soundtracks.

Now based in Los Angeles, Betty is using Hollywood as her launchpad for the next phase of her career, which is an expansion of what she’s already built. By releasing her first English album, Betty is stepping into a global spotlight while maintaining the cultural richness and depth that define her music.

This move is an exploration of new audiences and a reaffirmation of her place as a multifaceted artist.