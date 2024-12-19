A Lifelong Love of Music Is a Gift to Share With the World: Ivy Yee Chang

Image Credit: Ivy Chang

The music world loves a prodigy, but so many burned out in their youth, overwhelmed by the passion and pressure surrounding them. Not Ivy Yee Chang. She began her musical education at the age of three and debuted with the E Minor Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in Taiwan at age twelve. Today, she’s globally known, with a long career of success built on a ceaseless passion for music and performance. She’s a distinguished violinist, pianist, mentor, teacher, and a strong advocate for the power of music.

Letting Passion Lead the Way

Chang was a young woman with many gifts. With the enthusiastic support of her parents, she could have pursued many different careers. “I thought about my future long and hard,” says Chang. “As a person of many interests, and excelled not only musically but also academically, I asked myself, is music what I want to do for the rest of my life?”

She chose to prioritize her love of music. This would be a defining, foundational decision. Moving to the U.S. to pursue a career in musical performance, she won scholarships from the pre-college and college divisions of the Manhattan School of Music, giving her access to some of the best musical educators in the world.

Chang’s passionate commitment to music paid off and she began performing nationally and internationally. Her resume would eventually include performances at esteemed venues such as Carnegie Hall’s Weill Hall and Zankel Hall, the Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, and the Palais Auersperg in Vienna. She has appeared in Germany, Italy, Spain, China, and beyond, drawing audiences around the globe. Sometimes, following your first love works, and Chang’s deep love of musical performance has led her around the world.

Academic Success From One Generation to the Next

Chang has pursued a great deal of academic success, studying music at renowned institutions. After graduating from SUNY Purchase College with the President’s Award of Achievement, she was invited to pursue advanced studies at a prestigious university. There, she earned an Artist Diploma in Music before moving on to the Doctor of Musical Arts program at the Mason Gross School of Music under a full scholarship.

With so much success behind her and a long career still ahead, Chang has begun to serve as a mentor herself. While she has received numerous awards and certifications from competitions, her students have also excelled. Chang is proud of her students’ performances on exams from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, where they often receive the highest marks.

Sharing Wonderful Art with the World

“Being a musician is a lifelong aspiration,” Chang says, “We constantly move forward and better ourselves. Aside from sharing wonderful music with the audience, I truly believe that music can heal, encourage, create joy, and bring hope to anyone that would listen.” This belief has led Chang to a long career of self-improvement and helping others learn how to channel their passions and pursue their musical aspirations. “The best reward for me,” she says, “is to share this most wonderful art form with the world.”