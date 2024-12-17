Art & Elegance: Jimmy Akingbola, Cindy Prado, and Narine Arekelian Dazzle at the 2024 Creators Gala

Image Credit: Creators Gala

Miami Art Week just got a dose of Swagger! On December 5, the exclusive Creators Gala, hosted by Swagger Magazine, unfolded at the iconic 1 Ocean South in Miami Beach’s luxe South Pointe district. A night that epitomized art, opulence, and elevated living, the event attracted an A-list crowd and highlighted the seamless fusion of creativity and luxury.

The evening was co-hosted by Jimmy Akingbola, the dynamic actor adored for his standout role as Geoffrey in Bel-Air, and Cindy Prado, a Miami-based model and influencer whose effortless style and vibrant personality captivated the crowd. With millions of fans across social media, Cindy is a force in the worlds of fashion and fitness. Both stars are set to grace the covers of Swagger Magazine in early 2025, further cementing their status as cultural icons.

At the heart of the gala was a spellbinding art exhibit by the renowned Narine Arekelian, whose Metamorphosis of Aphrodite Stone collection dazzled attendees. Exploring themes of transformation and the essence of beauty, Arekelian’s work was expertly installed with the help of Taskrabbit, showcasing the craftsmanship and creativity of its skilled Taskers.

Guests were treated to a red-carpet welcome and a carefully curated experience produced by Roxstar Entertainment, Night Train Entertainment, and Jane Owen Public Relations. Every detail spoke to indulgence, from the sophisticated decor to the bespoke culinary offerings.

The evening’s libations were a highlight in themselves, with signature cocktails crafted by Hendrick’s Gin, featuring their signature rose-and-cucumber infusions. Authentico Organic Tequila presented an exquisite lineup of Blanco, Reposado, and Crystalino varieties, while Sommsation Wines delighted oenophiles with an artful selection of bubbles and vintages. Peroni Nastro Azzurro kept things crisp with its premium lager and alcohol-free Peroni 0.0, while Voss Water ensured hydration was equally elegant.

Music was another cornerstone of the night, with Ibiza-based DJ KUFF delivering a pulsating soundtrack. His mastery of Afro House, Latin Tech, and Tech House beats kept the energy high and the dance floor alive, proving why he’s a favorite on the global music circuit.

Said Jimmy Akingbola of his experience as a host of the night “My first Art Basel experience has been stunning – an incredible mix of Art, Culture, Innovation and to end my first night with such an elegant event, celebrating excellence and luxury with Swagger Magazine was perfect. Narine’s art was stunning and so was the artist, and I couldn’t have asked for a more lovely co-host that the effervescent Cindy Prado. All together an unforgettable experience.”

Beyond its glamour, the gala made a meaningful impact by partnering with GettingAlong.com, an initiative focused on empowering the next generation of global leaders. By championing resources for educators and politicians to drive societal growth, the event balanced style with substance.

From jaw-dropping art and head-turning fashion to the finest flavors and beats, the Creators Gala encapsulated the spirit of modern luxury and innovation. As a centerpiece of Miami Art Week 2024, it left an indelible mark, proving once again why Swagger Magazine is at the forefront of defining the high life.

For those who experienced it, the night was unforgettable. For everyone else? There’s always next year—if you can snag an invite.