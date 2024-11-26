Own a Piece of the Epic Gladiator II: Celebrity Props, Theater Exhibits, and Online Auction Bring Fans into the World of Ancient Rome

Image Credit: Gladiator II

For Gladiator fans, the journey back to ancient Rome comes with a twist that goes beyond the screen. Regal Cinemas, Fandango, and The Realest have teamed up in a landmark promotion for Gladiator II—offering not just a cinematic experience but an immersive, collectible event. This campaign brings museum-style exhibits of authentic movie props to select theaters and an exclusive online auction where fans can bid on costumes and other artifacts from the set.

Starring Hollywood’s hottest talents, Gladiator II dives into a powerful new storyline with Paul Mescal as Lucius, the nephew of Maximus, who finds himself pulled into the brutal politics of ancient Rome. Known for his award-nominated performance in Normal People, Mescal’s character of Lucius balances a quest for honor with the dark forces of the Colosseum. Joining him is Pedro Pascal, known for his blend of intensity and warmth, which has made him a fan favorite in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things breakout star, and Denzel Washington, an iconic actor across generations with his signature gravitas, add a fresh dynamic to the cast. Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator II promises action, suspense, and a cast that fans are buzzing about.

But the theatrical experience doesn’t end with the big screen. At key Regal locations like Times Square and Union Square in New York, Red Rock in Las Vegas, and Irvine Spectrum in California, theaters have transformed their lobbies into museum-style exhibits. Fans can see close-up the intricate armor and detailed costumes used in the film, offering a unique way to experience the artistry behind Gladiator II. These exhibits bring an immersive feel to theaters, enhancing the moviegoing experience with a direct connection to the world of ancient Rome.

For those who want more than just a theater visit, The Realest provides the ultimate collectible experience through its digital auction marketplace. Fans and collectors alike can bid on authentic props from Gladiator II, each one verified by The Realest’s strict authentication standards. The auction features a curated selection of iconic items like Lucius’s armor, emperor’s robes, and prop armor that bring the essence of the film into fans’ hands. Adding a meaningful touch to this unique offering, a portion of the auction’s proceeds will benefit Team Rubicon’s Response Fund, supporting relief efforts for communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“At Fandango, we strive to provide fans with exclusive opportunities that enhance the moviegoing experience,” said Will McIntosh, President of Fandango. “Through our collaboration with The Realest and Regal, we’re providing movie lovers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of the magic used in making *Gladiator II*.”

A spokesperson for The Reales highlighted the special nature of this campaign: “By offering authentic Gladiator II movie props directly to fans, we’re creating a one-of-a-kind experience. This collaboration with Fandango and Regal Cinemas lets fans not only witness cinematic history but also take a piece of it home.”

John Curry, Senior Vice President of Regal, described the excitement surrounding the in-theater exhibits, saying, “To complement this exciting, one-of-a-kind experience, we are thrilled to provide fans with an in-theatre exhibit that will immerse movie lovers in the world of Gladiator II. We can’t wait to see the expression on fans’ faces when they see the incredible props used in the making of *Gladiator II* and then see those same items on the big screen.”

Tickets for Gladiator II are available on Fandango and Regal’s platforms and The Realest hosts the digital auction where fans can place bids on their favorite items from the movie. This unique campaign blends cinematic storytelling with fan engagement, making Gladiator II not just a film but an event that lets audiences bring home a part of its legend.