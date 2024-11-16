Kirsten Comerford: A Creative Visionary Bridging the Worlds from Stage to Film

Image Credit: Kirsten Comerford

The world of entertainment has become increasingly diverse and open over the course of the last few decades. Where there used to be hard-lined barriers between avenues of work such as theater and film or actors, producers, and directors, the lines are now much more malleable. Far more common are multi-hyphenate creators such as Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, or Michaela Coel, who produce, direct, and act in their works, helping carve a unique spot for themselves in the entertainment landscape. One such multi-talented creator of modern entertainment is Kirsten Comerford, an actor on the stage and screen who has found immense success in recent years.

In Comerford’s own words, “I see myself as a storyteller.” Growing up in St. John’s, Newfoundland, a place known for its vibrant arts scene and rich storytelling, Comerford spent a lot of time hearing stories of her hometown during the war and all about the history of Newfoundland.

Early on, she found ballet to be an incredibly potent outlet for expression. Not long after, her love of ballet evolved into a desire to be in theater and then film. One of Comerford’s earliest onstage experiences as an actor was as part of the original workshop of the hit Broadway musical Come From Away. Set in Newfoundland, Come From Away was an onstage culmination of all of those stories Comerford had spent her youth being so inspired by. It remains “one of my most treasured experiences in the industry,” she says.

Since Come From Away‘s ending, Comerford has worked as a professional actor who has faced all the unique challenges and hardships that come with those roles. “The constant rejection is something that you definitely need thick skin for. I think that took a while for me to develop. It’s important to separate yourself and who you are as a person from your art and your pursuits. Acting is so personal; you’re sharing yourself, it’s vulnerable, it’s real truths that you’re commenting on through your work, and so it can be a challenge to see it as a business and not as a personal rejection.”

But through it all, Comerford has persevered and found success on her own terms. She produced and starred in a short film that won the Audience Choice Award at a comedy film festival. In addition to that short, Comerford has built a connection and collaboration with Roxanne Boisvert, a powerhouse female director, who has collaborated on several produced projects with her.

As Comerford says, “In my journey through the industry, I’ve worked on many sets and encountered numerous talented individuals, but it wasn’t until I had the privilege of collaborating with Roxanne Boisvert that I truly experienced a transformative shift in my career trajectory—one that has left a huge mark on my path forward.”

In Boisvert, Comerford found a director and collaborator who “possesses an innate ability to connect with actors on a profound level.” Under her guidance, Comerford undertook her first leading role in a feature film. She notes, “I felt confident in the work I had done and was free to take risks and dive into the character. It was extremely collaborative, and feeling like my input was valued was a pivotal moment for me in my career.”

Having now completed several films with Boisvert, Comerford finds that she has been able to embrace her own role “not only as an actor but also as a burgeoning creative force in the industry. This pursuit of acting has not only allowed me to explore new avenues of expression but has also solidified my status as a talent to watch—ready to innovate and collaborate in an ever-evolving landscape.”