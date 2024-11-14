How Dr. Bill Dorfman’s Dental Skills Have Made Him Hollywood’s Smile King

Image Credit: Pexels

The influential philosopher and theologian John Ray once said, “Beauty is power; a smile is its sword.” And indeed, he was right; few things are more crucial to a person’s beauty than their smile. A smile is how you greet the world and introduce yourself, and one of the first things people notice about you.

This is why a smile is so important and why Dr. Bill Dorfman of Century City Aesthetic Dentistry has made a career out of creating beautiful, welcoming smiles.

Dr. Dorfman is the famed cosmetic dentist known as “Hollywood’s Smile King,” whose clients have included Anne Hathaway, Usher, Hugh Jackman, and Eva Longoria.

In addition to this, he is also a NY Times Best-Selling author and a two-time Guinness World Record holder (one of which is for his creation of a million-dollar diamond-studded grill to flash in Katy Perry’s Dark Horse music video) who has also appeared as a dental expert on numerous TV shows, including Extreme Makeover, The Doctors, The View, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The TODAY Show, and Good Morning America.

Challenges Faced in Celebrity Dentistry

For all of Dr. Dorfman’s success, he’s also had to face and overcome numerous obstacles. “Well, working with incredibly successful movie stars is always the biggest challenge because they don’t have a lot of free time, and most things I do in dentistry take a lot of time because there is a lab involved,” he says.

Another big challenge that Dr. Dorfman has to deal with is if you’re doing procedures where people have to walk around with temporaries. He has to ensure that the finished product looks like the finished product. Dr. Dorfman is pressured to deliver when dealing with celebrities, influencers, and people who earn a living based on their appearance.

Dorfman’s Beginnings

Dr. Dorfman says, “I basically grew up from very, very humble beginnings, and my mantra in life is learning so you can earn and then return.”

His career has exceeded every expectation he says he could have ever had, and he is incredibly grateful for it. When he started his career in LA, Dr. Dorfman made a demo reel for himself and found unlikely success.

He recalls, “One day, I got a phone call from Howard Schultz, the creator of ABC’s hit show, Extreme Makeover. It was really one of the first reality TV shows! In the show, we were going to take people who desired to have major cosmetic and dental makeovers and make their dreams come true. He asked me to come do a screen test for the show, and I said, ‘Oh, I have this demo reel. Will that work?’ They never heard of a dentist having a demo reel, and yet they hired me off of that!”

Today, Dr. Drofman and his team at Century City Aesthetic Dentistry continue to carry out the impressive work seen on television and even treat a number of pro bono cases.

A Brighter Smile, a Brighter Future

Looking ahead, Dr. Dorfman plans to continue practicing dentistry for as long as possible. In addition to his practice, he is launching two new exciting brands this year. As the inventor of Zoom! Whitening, the most powerful and effective teeth whitening formula distributed to dentists, he has recently launched POOOF! Teeth Whitening Strips, the only dissolving whitening strip product on the market. These strips are enamel-safe, dissolve in minutes, and deliver rapid results.

The second brand soon to be launched is Kickballz, which offers caffeinated gumballs with zero sugar. It’s “almost like a Red Bull and gumball together. I just can’t wait for everyone to try it,” Dr. Dorfman says.

Dr. Bill Dorfman is known for his work in the entertainment industry as a celebrity cosmetic dentist, but he is available to anyone and everyone, not just celebrities. His top-tier practice welcomes all in need of care, from annual cleanings and cosmetic treatments to oral cancer screenings and special needs. He wants people to know that everyone should have access to the best care possible, and that’s why Dr. Dorfman’s services and products, such as POOOF!, are readily available and accessible to everyone.