The BodCon Returns to Celebrate the Beauty of Self-Confidence

Image Credit: The BodCon

Babes — The BodCon is back! And guess what? Everybody is welcome to attend. Every body, of all shapes and sizes, is invited to The BonCon Conference 2024 to learn how body image and self-love are the perfect ingredients for true beauty.

For anyone who’s wondering what The BodCon is, the event “is for anyone looking to shift their mindset and find tools to empower both personal and professional life”. This award-winning conference event focuses on confidence, positivity, and self-love. Their aim is simple: to help people feel worthy, empowered and confident in every aspect of life.

The virtual event kicks off on Sunday, November 3. It offers attendees a variety of workshops and mixers, starting with host Iskra Lawrence’s morning welcome, followed by the “Joyful Movement” segment led by instructor Sarah Gaines.

Next at The BodCon is the fashion side! At 12:25 p.m., the “Fashion for Every Body” portion will begin, and speakers Marie Denee, Sarah Chiwaya, Phaith Montoya, Zach Miko and host Iskra will discuss whether size inclusivity will ever become the norm. At 12:55 p.m., speaker Gabrielle Richards will lead the workshop “Dress Like a Boss in Any Size.”

The rest of the afternoon features segments including “Elevating Self-Care,” “Love in the Digital Age,” “Reclaim Your Carer and Confidence,” “Confidence at Every Age” and “The Ozempic Debate.” (ICYMI, Hollywood went through quite a toxic obsession with the diabetes and weight loss drug)

General tickets to BodCon 2024 are free of charge, but you could get a Swag Box worth $400 if you purchase a platinum ticket on its website.

Opening up about anything personal — especially body image — can be difficult. But countless women have praised The BodCon in the past for its overall awareness of attendees’ different perspectives.

One reviewer may have said it best: “Real life can feel so isolating when you shun diet culture and refuse to mistreat your body and mind. BodCon reminds me that I’m not alone, and helps to reinforce all of the inner work I’ve been doing for the last few years.”

Whether you’ve managed an eating disorder or not, self-confidence and today’s societal beauty pressures are strenuous to balance. But, as another reviewer once explained, “The BodCon has become an annual way of reminding myself that I’m more than my body.”

This Sunday, November 3, get inspired at The BodCon Conference 2024.