5 Reasons Matching Family Pajamas Make Christmas That Much Better (and How PatPat Can Help)

Matching family pajamas have long been a treasured Christmas tradition, initially emerging in the 1950s and maintaining popularity through the decades — and thanks to social media, this holiday tradition is more popular than ever.

As Albert Wang, CEO of PatPat, a company that produces matching family outfits (including pajamas) explains, matching family Christmas pajamas can help make the holiday even better. Here’s a closer look at why this tradition should be an essential part of your celebrations.

Create a Festive Atmosphere

Putting up decorations, watching holiday movies and other activities can all bring a festive atmosphere to your home. But as Wang explains, getting a set of matching family pajamas can take the holiday cheer to the next level.

“When you’re wearing matching Christmas pajamas, it serves as a fun reminder of the holidays from the moment you wake up in the morning,” Wang says. “With fun Christmas designs, matching pajamas can help everyone start and end each day on a festive note, which makes it that much easier to keep the holiday spirit in your home. No matter what style is most appealing to you, there is something that can help your entire family get a cheery look. Every activity will feel more festive if you’re all wearing your Christmas pajamas.”

Build Family Traditions

Americans celebrate Christmas with a wide range of traditions — and Wang believes that matching family pajamas can be a key part of building traditions that lead to lasting memories.

“Our memories of Christmas are based around the things that we did consistently with our families, year after year,” he says. “The food, the decorations and the clothes all come together to build these core memories that we will treasure for many years to come. Getting a set of matching family pajamas each year as part of the Christmas season can become part of the holidays that your family looks forward to as part of the season. As with any tradition, the joy and fun you put into it will help it become a central part of your holiday experience.”

It’s also worth noting that this is an easy-to-implement tradition — just place an order online, and you’re set. Wearing matching pajamas can easily be paired with other favorite traditions, like opening presents or baking cookies.

Easy Photo Opportunities

It’s estimated that over 1.3 billion Christmas cards are sent each year. Historically, these cards were a way to share an updated picture of the family, as well as news of what they did during the past year. Even among those who no longer send physical cards by mail, similar updates on social media are increasingly prevalent during the holiday season.

Of course, finding the right photo opportunity for a holiday card or social media post can be tricky — but not if you already have a pair of matching family Christmas pajamas.

“Matching family pajamas are the perfect outfit for a Christmas photoshoot,” Wang says. “You don’t have to worry about coordinating different outfits between family members because everyone is already matching. Wearing family pajamas for your Christmas card photo can help showcase your fun personality and bring holiday cheer to everyone who sees it. Matching pajamas also work great with fun props and backgrounds for a unique photo opportunity.”

Stay Comfortable

Another advantage of matching family pajamas is that they offer an easy way to stay comfortable throughout the Christmas season. On those cold winter nights, wearing your matching pajamas is a great way to stay cozy while watching a Christmas movie, baking cookies or participating in other favorite family activities.

And of course, quality Christmas pajamas will also make for a comfortable night’s sleep. Soft and breezy fabric is ideally suited for keeping warm (without getting too hot) while everyone waits for Santa Clause to arrive.

Bring On the Fun

Finally, Wang says that wearing matching family Christmas pajamas is just fun.

“With so many activities to get to, shopping lists to check off and more, the holidays can become stressful for many,” he notes. “But wearing matching family pajamas is an easy way to remind the entire family that this season is meant to be enjoyed. It’s meant to be a period when you can spend meaningful time together and enjoy one another’s company. Matching Christmas pajamas can help you feel unified with your family and become more grateful for the people that make the holidays special.”

At any age, matching Christmas pajamas can become a fun part of your celebrations that everyone — from your youngest toddler to Mom and Dad — looks forward to.

An Easy Way to Make Christmas More Fun

As Wang’s insights reveal, matching family Christmas pajamas are an easy way to bring festive cheer to your home and make it even easier to celebrate the holiday season. No matter how many people are in your family or how old they are, everyone can take part and get into the holiday spirit.

Best of all, ordering a set of matching pajamas can be one of the easiest parts of your holiday planning — just find a set that appeals to you, place your order and get ready to open them up for enjoyment throughout the Christmas season.