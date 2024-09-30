JetSet Cosmetics Helps Customers Lose Their Under-Eye “Luggage” With Lost Luggage Concealer

Image Credit: JetSet

The beauty and wellness industry is always evolving, bringing new products to market to help customers achieve their ideal looks. JetSet Cosmetics, a brand with a travel spirit co-founded by Courtney Dey and Noah Seis, is out to help travelers and homebodies alike look their best with the introduction of Lost Luggage concealer, an eye-friendly product that brightens the appearance of the skin beneath the eyes with added revitalizing boosters.

Having bags and dark circles under the eyes is a normal part of life, but it is one that is seldom desired. There are countless causes behind eye bags–late nights, stress, traveling–but the eventual outcome often leaves people looking for a way to just make them disappear. Of course, under-eye bags are not always a singular problem. According to JetSet Cosmetics co-founder Courtney Dey, sometimes under-eye bags can come with additional unwelcome company.

“We call dark circles and eye bags in combination ‘luggage,’” shared the long-time beauty expert and business leader before adding, “Managing them is the only time that it is a good thing to lose your luggage!”

Dark or puffy skin beneath the eyes is a continuous challenge that everyday people face, and most are all too familiar with the fact that there is no magical cure for these skin concerns. There are plenty of reasons why managing under-eye luggage can be such a challenge, starting with the fact that it is so common. Most people find them to be an unavoidable part of life, particularly as they age. Simply fixing the problem at its source is generally not an option, a fact that leads most to search for products and techniques to help them manage their appearance.

“Coverage is the go-to method for managing under-eye luggage, but most products and strategies don’t address both problems or may even exacerbate them further,” shares JetSet Cosmetics’ Noah Seis.

Dark circles are notoriously difficult to cover, even with products that match skin tone. With standard concealer coverage, dark circles are often still visible through the makeup. To combat this, many people have turned to using an alternative base layer made with other makeup types, like eyeshadow or lipstick, in an attempt to balance the dark shadows.

A red base layer is applied and then combined with concealer, helping wearers mask the dark circles before applying their go-to concealer. The final effect is a balanced under-eye area with no visible dark circles, which can leave wearers looking refreshed and comfortable. While lipstick may offer a valuable short-term solution for appearance, it may not have the best long-term effects on under-eye health.

“Everyone wants to look nice, but we have to look beyond aesthetics and into health when it comes to beauty,” says Courtney Dey, co-founder of JetSet Cosmetics. “People are brilliant and find really creative solutions, which is why we made Lost Luggage Concealer to offer that same solution with added health benefits, like anti-aging ingredients.”

Using alternate makeup types to balance the color might work to visually cover dark circles, but it can come with another new problem–texture. Lipstick, for example, is fairly greasy and can even cause the “caking” effect. Ultimately, this makes the under-eye bags and their shapes stand out even more, all while potentially damaging the delicate skin under a person’s eyes. It might be a good solution for a special occasion, but using this strategy regularly can be rough on a person’s skin. With the brand’s new dual-sided design, JetSet Cosmetics empowers people to hide their circles while also giving the skin beneath their eyes proper support with the benefits of nourishing skincare products.

The new JetSet Cosmetics twist on concealer was recently revealed on the brand’s Instagram, placing it among other top products from the brand, like their Concourse A perfume. It is designed to help people gain the benefits of the trending red base layer without having to settle for alternative forms of makeup.

By combining the benefits of a red base to mask dark circles with a solution that offers anti-aging ingredients and an eye-friendly formula, JetSet Cosmetics helps wearers gain the stunning appearance of this new-age internet makeup trend while also allowing them to continue using high-quality makeup products.

As the wearer’s eye luggage is hidden away, the ingredients inside work to soothe and nourish skin throughout the day.