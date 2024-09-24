JoJo Siwa Poses For ‘Ladygunn’ Magazine In New Photos

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

JoJo Siwa has all eyes on her as she starred on the cover of Lady Gunn magazine. The 21-year-old stole the show as she posed in a bedazzled two piece set that accentuated a male body. As she took more photos that were published on the magazine’s website, giving major futuristic vibes, she went on to discuss this new persona she is channeling.

The Dance Moms alum is in her “Karma” era which she revealed to the outlet that “when i’m in that Karma beast makeup, I am in it and feeling it.” Being that Jojo grew up in the spotlight as a dancer on the reality series, she always knew that attention was a part of this industry. She shared with Lady Gunn, “I learned at a very young age that in the public eye, any attention is attention…whether it be good attention or just attention.”

At a young age, she was known for her iconic look with the high ponytail, big bows, and of course her glitter look. Being a child star, JoJo expressed on the experience in receiving hate online for her personality. “I was the most hated on that show. But my mom was like, nobody can take away what you did,” she voiced. “Sure, people are commenting we want JoJo to go home, but people are commenting, we want JoJo. You know what I mean?”

Despite the online trolls and critics, JoJo knew that she was still being looked up to by several fans across the world that would buy her outfits, toys, listen to her music, and more. Though she has done a her job at marketing herself including using social media as a way to make content and attract an audience she thanked Jake and Logan Paul for paving the way, allowing her to gain “inspiratoin from them back in the day when I was 13,14,15, they are all i wanted to be on Youtube.”

Jojo remains to be a bold internet personality that represents proudly her sexuality and is now focusing on her music in which she recently dropped her EP “Guilty Pleasure” back in July 2024, which includes her song “Karma” which she dropped earlier this year.