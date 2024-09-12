Did L.A. Have an Earthquake? Epicenter of the Los Angeles Quake & Aftershock

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, an earthquake centered in Malibu, California, shook most of Los Angeles County. Residents woke up to the quake at around 7:30 a.m. local time. Immediately, many wondered what the magnitude of the shake was. Although this is certainly not a first for L.A., earthquakes in the area have caused widespread panic among locals over the years.

What Was the Magnitude of the L.A. Earthquake?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the September 12 event was a 4.7 magnitude earthquake. Per NBC Los Angeles, the initial magnitude was measured at a 5.1 but was downgraded to a 4.7. No damage to infrastructure nor major injuries have been reported at the time of publication.

The California Geological Survey’s X account confirmed the quake. The tweet read, “A M4.7 earthquake just occurred near the coast of Malibu [sic]. Moderate shaking was felt near the epicenter and the west Los Angeles area. Aftershocks can be expected.”

A M4.7 earthquake just occurred near the coast of Malibu. Moderate shaking was felt near the epicenter and the west Los Angeles area. Aftershocks can be expected. #Malibu #earthquake #Myshake @USGS @Cal_OES @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/7GENKnTvfl — California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) September 12, 2024

Per KTLA, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that some boulders and rocks rolled onto Malibu Canyon Road in a tunnel near Piuma Road. This was where the epicenter was located. Officials started removing rocks from the scene that morning.

Was There an Aftershock of the L.A. Earthquake?

There was an aftershock in the epicenter, Malibu, that was measured as a 2.8 magnitude shake. The aftershock reportedly took place two minutes after the initial earthquake struck.

Officials are warning residents of Malibu, Hermosa Beach, Anaheim, Santa Monica and more areas that potential aftershocks could be felt throughout the day.

As they’ve done in the past, countless social media users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to point out that there was, indeed, an early-morning earthquake for residents. Depending on where they were located, social media was divided over the intensity of the earthquake; some described this event as a “scary” one — considering that they woke up to the shaking — while others joked about how accustomed L.A. residents are to earthquakes and aftershocks.