Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Announces Birth of Baby Girl Outside 21-Year Marriage

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo

Dave Grohl has just revealed the news of his fourth child—a new baby “born outside of [his] marriage.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Foo Fighters’ lead singer revealed on Instagram that he recently welcomed a daughter with an unnamed woman, despite being married to his wife, Jordyn Blum, since 2003. He and Blum also share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” Grohl, 55, continued. “We appreciate your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together.”

While Grohl rarely discusses his wife in interviews, he spoke about the importance of family in 2009, telling TIME, “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.”

He added, “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

Grohl and Blum were last seen together at London’s Wimbledon tennis tournament in July 2024, sitting in the Royal Box alongside celebrities like David Beckham.

In 2023, Blum made a rare public appearance with Grohl and their three daughters at the Grammy Awards, where the family of five posed for photos on the red carpet.

Grohl’s first marriage, to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1994, ended in divorce three years later amid allegations of infidelity on his part, according to The Guardian.

Snowboarding pioneer Tina Basich also claimed Grohl cheated on her during their two-year relationship in the late ’90s. In her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, Basich wrote, “I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend… or two, as it turned out. I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me.”

“Breakups suck. But rockstar exits are the worst,” she continued, claiming, “All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get ahold of him because I just had to know if these rumors were true, and had to hear it straight from the source.”