Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet Deactivates Instagram Amid Cheating and Baby News

Violet Grohl is hoping to tune out some of the noise as news of her dad, Dave Grohl, admitting to fathering a new baby—his fourth daughter—has left fans completely shocked.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Foo Fighters’ lead singer, 55, revealed on Instagram that he recently welcomed a daughter with an unnamed woman, outside of his 21-year marriage to his wife, Jordyn Blum.

Seemingly in response to the news, Violet decided to deactivate her Instagram account as of Tuesday afternoon, though the exact time of the shutdown remains unclear. Dave and Jordyn, whom he married in 2003, share two other daughters in addition to 18-year-old Violet: Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Dave wrote. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Before this incident, the dad-daughter pair had been relatively close, bonding over music and even performing together at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival in June.

During the festival, the musician introduced his firstborn on the Pyramid Stage before performing a track from the band’s latest album, But Here We Are. “My favorite singer in the world,” the then-father of three said as Violet joined him onstage. “This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.’”

When Violet was just two years old, Dave shared a cute story about how she became obsessed with Amy Winehouse’s hit “Rehab.” “It’s all about the ‘Rehab’ song. If she hears, ‘Try to make me go to rehab,’ Violet will go, ‘No, no, no,’” Dave recalled with a laugh.

In 2018, the father-daughter duo sang Adele’s “When We Were Young” at a benefit concert.

Then, in 2021, they recorded a rendition of X’s “Nausea,” marking the first time the two recorded music together. Dave beamed with pride during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying of Violet, who was 15 at the time, “I’m so proud of it because I love her very much and she’s an amazing singer.”