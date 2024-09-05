Singer Maia Zakay Is Taking Pop-Country Music By Storm

Image Credit: Maia Zakay

Rising pop-country singer/songwriter, Maia Zakay, turned pain into a promising music career. The 22-year-old artist just released her new hit single, “LOST AND FOUND.” Once you listen to her heartfelt songs, you’ll discover why she’s a must-follow artist.

At age 16, Maia had her sights set on becoming a professional soccer player and was in a relationship with her high school sweetheart. Suddenly, she ended up on a downward spiral when her life took an unexpected turn. She says, “I was experiencing bullying at school and was going through my first heartbreak from a failed relationship.”

The bad emotions weighed on her. She needed a lifeline to pull her out of a lonely, dark space. During this period, she discovered that music was the exact form of therapy that gave her the help she was looking for.

She began experimenting with a beat she found. Feeling inspired, she created an original song expressing all her pent-up emotions, feelings, and heartache.

“After I finished the song in a couple hours, I felt like I had just come out of the best therapy session in the world,” she says. That’s the moment she discovered music’s power to heal emotional wounds.

Her father overheard the music and asked, “Who sings that song?” When he discovered it was his daughter, he wasted no time making powerful moves. He called around to find a great music producer/engineer to help bring her ideas to life. Maia says, “I was very lucky that I had a parent who believed in me.”

It was official. She put the song out on music platforms and received amazing feedback from strangers-turned-fans all across the world. She was now a professional singer-songwriter. Still, there were other hurdles to jump. It wasn’t long before she encountered the challenging side of the music industry.

While determined to succeed, she wasn’t going to lose her way while seeking to make a name for herself. Maia’s response: “I wasn’t going to sell my soul for fame.”

At one point, she even lost her voice for six months. Despite the setbacks of the sickness, the aspiring artist pressed forward and is better than ever before. Since then, she has worked with reputable hitmakers like legendary Scott Storch, who has produced popular songs for artists such as Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and 50 Cent.

She also won the Hollywood Music and Media Awards (HMMA) and Music Hustler Award for best new song by an independent artist.

Maia’s fan base continues to grow everyday. A huge part of her appeal is that music lovers can relate to her stories through her relatable lyrics. As a mental health advocate, she uses her artistry and social media platforms to spread motivational messages. Her latest song, “LOST AND FOUND,” captures the essence of how she found herself again in life, by overcoming the obstacles that can make us feel lost.

Maia Zakay is one of the hottest pop-country music artists on the scene. With 30 original songs available on all music platforms, she has dreams of touring the world, selling out concerts, and reaching the heights of her favorite artists, such as Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer, and Tate Mcrae. You can follow this rising star on her social media platforms @maiazakay to join the Real One’s fan base.

You can watch Maia’s new “Lost And Found” music video here: “LOST AND FOUND – OFFICIAL VIDEO” or stream her music on Apple Music and Spotify.