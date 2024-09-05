Maria Georgas Seemingly Addresses ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Drama: ‘I Won’t Be Holding Back’

Image Credit: Getty Images for WB Discovery

The drama continues for Bachelor Nation as alum Maria Georgas is drawn into the narrative surrounding Jenn Tran’s split from her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader. The 30-year-old former contestant took to her Instagram Stories to announce that she is “not holding back this time.”

During the “After the Final Rose” episode, 26-year-old Jenn revealed that Devin, 28, had grown distant and made her feel like a second priority in his life. She admitted, “[Devin] basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way.”

She added, “I thought I had found the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with, but as soon as we left Hawai’i, things were different. It felt like he was pulling away. His efforts were inconsistent—he wasn’t calling or texting as much. I was confused; I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy.”

On the live episode, Devin explained his decision to end the relationship: “I found myself falling short of those expectations in the real world. I found myself unable to live up to the things that you need and deserve. I watched myself contribute to your regression, and that hurt me. You don’t deserve to compromise your standards to be happy.”

Maria, who met Jenn during their time on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, has been caught up in the drama due to being followed on social media by Devin after he ended his engagement with Jenn over the phone.

In an Instagram Story posted by Maria, and later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @zacharyreality on Wednesday, September 4, she wrote, “Just got back from a peaceful trip. This is not something I wanted to come home to, but I have something to say, and I won’t be holding back this time.”

This isn’t the first time Maria has been linked to Jenn’s love journey. Before the season began, Maria revealed during a podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy” that she had been offered the role of Bachelorette but turned it down. “They asked me, and I had the choice, and I chose to do it. I said yes… The narrative that’s out there now is disappointing. To come back from this incredible journey and see all the speculation around it felt like it took away from what my journey was,” Jenn responded to these claims in a separate interview on the podcast.