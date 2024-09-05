Lady Gaga Opens Up in Rare Interview About ‘Kind’ Fiancé Michael Polansky

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga wants her fans to know she is happy—thanks to finding her “missing piece,” fiancé Michael Polansky.

In a new interview published on Thursday, Sept. 5, the Joker: Folie à Deux star, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, reflected on her relationship with the tech entrepreneur a little more than a month after confirming their engagement in July.

“I had never met anyone like Michael,” Gaga, 38, said about Polansky, 46, in her Vogue October cover story. “He’s so smart and so kind.”

“His life and my life are very different,” the actor and singer continued. “He’s a very private guy, and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy.”

Gaga shared that her mental health has come a long way from where it was during the release of her last album, Chromatica, in 2020, thanks to Polansky’s presence.

“The missing piece in my life was having real love,” she said after describing how she was in “a really dark place.”

“But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level.”

Gaga, who was first romantically linked to Polansky around New Year’s Eve 2019 and later went Instagram official in early 2020, revealed that it was her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, who first crossed paths with the businessman due to a “philanthropic overlap” and told her, “I think I just met your husband.”

The Grammy winner recalled thinking, “I’m not ready to meet my husband!”

In December 2019, Gaga and her soon-to-be husband finally came face-to-face for the very first time when they both attended Napster cofounder Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles.

During the interview, Polansky shared his first impression of Gaga, saying, “I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness — she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota.”

The pair’s relationship quickly blossomed, and as the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the duo quarantined in the Oscar nominee’s Malibu mansion.

“It was really kind of special,” Gaga said. “I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.”

Polansky agreed, adding, “We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy that’s essential for any relationship to develop in a real way — taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together.”

Gaga revealed that Polansky proposed in April after a day of rock climbing.

“I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself — forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it,” she said. “And I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”