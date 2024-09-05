Johnny Depp Reveals Huge Dental Transformation in New Video

Image Credit: Getty Images

Johnny Depp recently revealed new pearly whites after his “rotting” teeth went viral last year.

In a new Instagram video, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas on August 29. The video, shared by a bartender from Lorraine’s Café in Exuma, shows Depp behind the bar, mixing drinks.

The bartender who posted the video captioned it: “jacksparrow meets the killerbartender of exuma bahamas … once in a lifetime moments with mr johnny Depp.”

The Dark Shadows actor, 61, appeared to be in great spirits as he shook hands with fans and even referenced a well-known Captain Jack Sparrow quote.

“I know why the rum will be gone,” Depp quipped as he sampled some rum punch. “It’s not gone yet, but I know how to make it go away.”

Depp, the star of Jeanne Du Barry, went viral when the film premiered at Cannes in May 2023, where social media users pointed out that his teeth appeared brown, discolored, and even rotten.

Now, these fans are highlighting his apparent dental work, with one commenting in the video’s replies: “He looks so happy! And healthy, and LOOK, he got his teeth fixed!!!!!”

In 1995, Depp spoke about his dental health, admitting to Premier magazine, “I’ve got loads of cavities… I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub… But I like it. I’m proud of these.”

In the same interview, the Oscar winner added, “When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!” The magazine noted that Depp’s breath remained odorless despite his habit of chain-smoking cigarettes and sipping merlot.

In 2012, Depp told The LA Times that he insisted on putting gold caps on his teeth to play Captain Jack Sparrow, which Hello magazine speculated might have caused permanent damage to his teeth.

“Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] was slightly uncomfortable, and the Disney executives weren’t exactly enthusiastic about it… I said, ‘Look, these are the choices I made. You know my work. So either trust me or give me the boot.’ And luckily, they didn’t.”