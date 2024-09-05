Jason Kelce Shares Insight into Travis’ Mindset at Start of Taylor Swift Romance

Image Credit: Getty Images

When Travis Kelce first started dating Taylor Swift, he was apparently reluctant to share the details, even with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody,” Jason said in Tuesday’s episode of The Pivot Podcast, “because the reality is, [Swift] is under such a microscope.”

“I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to people’s privacy,” the 36-year-old continued. “And I think they’re still trying to do that. And, like, even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don’t want anybody to feel like… I’m violating some type of private relationship, right?”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center added, “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother, and I’m very happy for him.”

The proud girl dad—who shares Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with his wife, Kylie Kelce—admitted that while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, played coy about his relationship with the pop superstar, also 34, “There was a lead-up to it.”

“There was a whole thing on the pod about him trying to get a friendship bracelet to her, so I knew that there was something,” the analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown said, referring to Travis’s attempt to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it at the Kansas City, Mo., stop of her Eras Tour in July 2023.

Travis shared on the brothers’ New Heights podcast—which they recently decided to move to Wondery in a nine-figure deal—that he was unable to deliver the beaded trinket to the Grammy winner because she “didn’t want to meet” him, and he left feeling “butthurt.”

However, the move apparently grabbed her attention, as the two secretly began dating that summer and went public in September 2023.

Jason has been a major supporter of Travis’ relationship with Swift and recently revealed that his daughters are big fans of the singer’s music.

“I’ve been listening a lot to ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,’ and Ellie right now, there’s a line in that… ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my s**t,’ and… she says, ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my stuff,’” Jason said. “That’s all I hear on a daily basis.”