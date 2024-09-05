‘Bachelorette’ Star Jenn Tran Catches Flight for ‘DWTS’ With Sasha Farber After Finale

Image Credit: GC Images

The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran has wiped away her tears and is now preparing to lace up her dance shoes for Dancing With The Stars alongside her dance partner, Sasha Farber. They learned about their participation just 45 minutes before boarding a plane to appear on Good Morning America for the reveal.

The heartbreaking conclusion to the 26-year-old’s journey to find love was revealed on Tuesday, September 3, when her engagement to Devin Strader ended abruptly with a phone call from him. During the finale episode, Jenn shared that her ex-fiancé had distanced himself and told her he no longer loved her after the show ended. As she explained during the “After the Final Rose” segment with host Jesse Palmer, “The efforts were inconsistent. He wasn’t calling as much, texting as much. I was confused; I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy. I felt like I was secondary to everything else in his life… and I didn’t understand why.”

Devin, speaking during the live episode, confessed that his decision to break off the engagement stemmed from feeling inadequate: “I found myself falling short of those expectations in the real world. I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and you deserve.”

While this all unfolded on Tuesday night, Jenn revealed to Us Weekly about her whirlwind DWTS experience: “I got off stage, was crying in my dressing room, and then they’re like, ‘Alright, 45 minutes, you gotta get on a flight. We’re doing it.’” Similarly, the 40-year-old professional dancer Sasha Farber also found out at the last minute that he would be joining the cast.

According to the outlet, Sasha shared, “I got a call early in the morning saying, ‘You need to get on a flight in 45 minutes.’ I was rushing to the airport. I didn’t have a ticket… I hadn’t even met her. I saw someone running toward security and thought, ‘That must be Jenn. I need to go where she’s going.’”

While a new opportunity opens up, Jenn told People that although she is in a “healing process,” she is “so excited for this new opportunity and to jump into something different, something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Jenn will debut on Dancing With The Stars on September 17, available to watch on ABC and Disney+.