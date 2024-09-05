Adele Gets Back For ‘Years of Putting Up With The Tabloids’ With Her Own Newspaper

Image Credit: Getty Images for AD

Adele is not going easy on the tabloids — she created her own newspaper to get back at them. The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the playful newspaper she designed, filled with references to moments from her residency shows in Munich, Germany.

In a post shared on Thursday, September 5, she captioned, “After years of putting up with the tabloids, I decided to join in on the fun and create my own for the Munich shows. When I tell you it was a highlight of my week to write and create these every Sunday after the shows… I think I missed my true calling! A friendly piss-take on myself and the real ones! Truly, it is so much fun writing absolute nonsense.”

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer shared five covers of her magazine, The Saturn Times, which featured multiple stories from her ten shows. Among the memorable moments from her residency, she humorously addressed her engagement to Rich Paul, “After sending fans into a meltdown by seemingly announcing she’s engaged for the 100th time this year, the blonde singer, 36, spotted the precious moments in the crowd.”

Adele also joked about a viral photo of her hair flying wildly, adding, “One eyewitness said — ‘She was in the middle of a song when suddenly a gust of wind nearly blew her wig off.’”

Fans were quick to respond with laughter and support in the comments. “The only trustworthy news source!!!” one user wrote. Even The Bachelor alum Nicole Lovar chimed in, “I’m dying — you’re secretly a stand-up comedian at heart (and a great writer).”

Another person added, “One thing about Adele is she’s always going to make her fans happy.”

This prank comes as she announced that she will be taking a hiatus once her residency in Las Vegas ends in November to focus on her personal life. In a TikTok video, the “Someone Like You” singer revealed, “I have 10 shows left, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart throughout my break. I will fantasize about these shows and all the shows I’ve done over the last three years, and I will truly keep them in my heart forever.”