Rachel Recchia Calls for ‘Justice’ for Jenn Tran After ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rachel Recchia is by her fellow Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran‘s side. Following the Tuesday, September 3, season 31 finale, Rachel, 28, showed her support for Jenn, 26, in a new message that she shared via her Instagram Stories.

“I love you SO MUCH,” Rachel wrote across a snapshot of Jenn having a drink. “Justice for my girl!!!!!”

One day prior, Jenn revealed during After the Final Rose that she and her now-ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, had split shortly after getting engaged.

“We had left Hawai’i engaged and very happy,” she pointed out. “I thought that I had found the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with, and then, essentially, as soon as we left Hawai’i, things were different. It kind of just felt like he was pulling away. The efforts were inconsistent, he wasn’t calling as much. texting as much. I was confused, I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy.”

Jenn then claimed that Devin broke up with her over the phone because he “didn’t love [her] anymore and didn’t feel the same way.”

“He regretted getting engaged. And I didn’t know,” Jenn added.

Previously, Rachel — who co-starred in season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey — compared Devin to her ex-fiancé Tino Franco. While appearing on the “Almost Famous” podcast in July, Rachel pointed out the “red flags” she already saw in Devin.

“I think there’s something about Devin that really throws up red flags for me because he reminds me a lot of Tino and this, like, winner mindset and this, ‘That’s my wife,'” Rachel said at the time. “You can kind of tell the other guys don’t really like him. So, that’s where it gives me pause … I look around [at the] guys and why do they all kind of not like Devin?’ That says something to me. I want the guy I end up with to get along with people.”

Tino and Rachel got engaged in 2022 but split after it was revealed that he cheated on her. The following year, she appeared in season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.