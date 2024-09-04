Olivia Rodrigo Shares Video of Boyfriend Louis Partridge at Venice Film Festival

Image Credit: Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is one proud girlfriend! The 21-year-old Grammy Award winner captured a video of her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, receiving an applause at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of his latest movie, Disclaimer, and she made sure to share the moment to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 3.

“Disclaimer comes out October 11th!!!!” the “good 4 u” hitmaker wrote across the clip. “The show and @louispartridge are absolutely outstanding!!!! Go watch go watch!!!!”

In the video, Louis was seen standing up briefly while the crowd around him and Olivia applauded the actor for his performance. After sitting back down, the Enola Holmes actor turned around to face Olivia to smile at her.

📲| Vídeo de Olivia sobre la ovación de pie que recibió Louis Partridge en el Festival de Cine de Venecia, vía Instagram story 💜 pic.twitter.com/57ox9H1xSS — Olivia Rodrigo Ecuador 🇪🇨🌟 (@oliviar_ec) September 3, 2024

Just days before Olivia shared the clip, a separate video capturing the moment between her and Louis made the rounds on social media. The two made their first public appearance at the film festival last week, and online users couldn’t help but revel in the milestone. In fact, many compared Olivia and Louis to Twilight‘s main characters, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

For their appearance in Venice, Louis and Olivia wore coordinating black outfits. The pop-punk singer chose a classy black dress, while her boyfriend sported a plain black suit. They subsequently stepped out for another event together at the film festival, with Olivia opting for a plain black mini dress, and Louis wearing a pale pink collared shirt with black pants.

The “get him back” artist and the English actor have been dating for nearly one year. They first sparked dating rumors in late 2023 and were spotted spending time together in New York City on a few occasions. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. However, they’ve made sure to maintain privacy when it comes to their relationship. Olivia has refrained from commenting on their romance in interviews.

For his part, however, Louis was asked about his relationship with Olivia earlier this year. During an interview with British Vogue published in March, he pointed out that the “driver’s license” singer receives “tons” of attention.

“I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case,” he explained to the publication. “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.”