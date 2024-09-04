Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Stun in Red Carpet Debut At Venice Film Festival

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga showcased her partner, Michael Polansky, at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, marking the first time the couple walked a red carpet together. The 38-year-old singer appeared at the event on Wednesday, September 4, with her 46-year-old partner to promote her upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The film tells the story of “failed comedian Arthur Fleck meeting the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure,” according to IMDb.

As the couple walked the red carpet with smiles and elegance, they exuded classic vibes in coordinating black outfits. The “Bad Romance” singer chose a long, deep V-neck Dior gown with a tall headpiece, finishing her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while Michael opted for a sleek look in a black tuxedo, white button-down shirt, and a matching black bow tie.

This sighting comes after the two were seen arriving at the festival by boat. Though he appeared to be admiring his beloved in several photos, this is not the only time they have been spotted in Italy. While Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s real name, has kept her dating life relatively private, she was recently seen wearing a large engagement ring in another appearance, where she wore a long-sleeved polka dot dress and sunglasses alongside Michael. In addition, they were seen sharing a kiss in a video posted on X.

Fans have been quick to show support for the couple and Lady Gaga’s impressive ring.

One user wrote, “Look at her ring!!!.”

Another added, “Oh, look at her ring!!!!!! She looks so happy!”

A third user affectionately referred to them as “parents.”

Since announcing their relationship in 2020, the A Star is Born actress and Michael Polansky have taken a significant step forward, with him proposing to Gaga. In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she expressed, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”