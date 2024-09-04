John McCain’s Son Jimmy Endorses Kamala Harris, Slams Trump’s Arlington Visit

Jimmy McCain endorsed Harris, telling CNN he would support her campaign "in any way" he can.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
September 4, 2024 2:10PM EDT
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Jimmy McCain attends "Jersey Strong" and "Raising McCain"Series New York Premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on September 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Killian/WireImage)
Image Credit: WireImage

The youngest son of the late Republican senator John McCain—whose war record was disparaged by Donald Trump—revealed that he is now a registered Democrat and plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

First Lieutenant Jimmy McCain announced his decision in an exclusive interview with CNN published on Tuesday, September 3, during which he also criticized the former President and his campaign staffers’ alleged behavior at Arlington National Cemetery last week, which he called a “violation.”

“Show respect and leave. It doesn’t need to be videoed,” McCain, an intelligence officer in the 158th Infantry Regiment of the National Guard, told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

He added, “The point of Arlington Cemetery is to go and show respect for the men and women who have given their lives to this country. When you make it political, you take away the respect of the people who are there.”

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Jimmy McCain, son of late U.S. Senator John McCain, touches his father's casket during ceremonies honoring the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. A Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, Farone said McCain did what was right. 'He never took the easy way out, he knew actions speak louder than words and he never tweeted about it. He just got it done,' she said. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 31: Jimmy McCain, son of late U.S. Senator John McCain, touches his father’s casket during ceremonies honoring the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)

According to NPR, on Monday, August 26, a cemetery official was reprimanded for preventing Trump’s campaign team from filming and taking photographs in an off-limits area of the grounds called Section 60, where “service members killed in action in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom” are buried, per the cemetery’s website.

The Trump campaign claimed it received permission from the families of fallen service members to film, but McCain countered, “These men and women who are lying in the ground there have no choice.”

“I just think that for anyone who’s spent a lot of time in uniform, they understand inherently that it’s not about you there,” he said. “It’s about these people who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the name of their country.”

Trump’s reputation for disdaining military personnel began during his first presidential run in 2016 when he said that the former GOP presidential candidate and Arizona senator—who died in 2018—did not deserve his war hero status because he had been captured during the Vietnam War. He has since been reported to have called U.S. soldiers buried at a World War I cemetery in France “suckers” and “losers” and questioned the value of the Congressional Medal of Honor, generally awarded for acts of military heroism.

McCain, who was previously an independent, said, “Hearing things [from Trump] like, he was a loser because he was captured—I don’t think I could ever overlook that.”

“I feel that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz embody a group of people that will help make this country better, that will take us forward. That’s really what matters at the end of the day,” he said.