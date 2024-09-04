Four Killed in Shooting at Georgia High School; Suspect in Custody

Image Credit: Getty Images

Four people were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday, the state’s Bureau of Investigation said, adding that a suspect has been detained and is in custody.

At least nine other people were hospitalized with injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, including one who was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, one of the major trauma centers in the region.

The suspect, who is alive and in custody, is believed to be a student at Apalachee High School, according to ABC News.

Law enforcement sources earlier reported that approximately 30 people were injured in the shooting. It remains unclear how many of those injuries were from gunshot wounds, but it was mentioned that not all the injuries sustained were from a firearm.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed there were “multiple injuries” at a news conference, stating that it would take “multiple days” to determine what happened. “Every minute, it’s developing on what we’re finding,” he said.

Officials in Barrow County, Georgia, said the shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the high school.

Apalachee High School—located roughly 50 miles from the center of Atlanta—is a rural campus with approximately 1,800 students in grades nine through twelve. The school was “cleared for dismissal,” but all other Barrow County schools were placed on a “soft lockdown,” according to the Barrow County School District.

“The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says this is for the safety of everyone right now. Please do not visit your child’s school at this time. We cannot release students during a lockdown,” the school district said in a statement. “We will let you know as soon as [the sheriff’s office] says it is all clear for dismissal.”

Senior Sergio Caldera said he was in chemistry class when he heard gunshots.

“My teacher goes and opens the door to see what’s going on. Another teacher comes running in and tells her to close the door because there’s an active shooter,” the 17-year-old told ABC News. He said his teacher quickly locked the door, and the students ran to the back of the room.

Caldera recalled hearing screams from outside as they ‘huddled up,’ and someone pounding on the classroom door, shouting “Open up!” multiple times. When the knocking stopped, he heard more gunshots and screams.