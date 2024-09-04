Anna Delvey Flaunts Ankle Monitor in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Promo Photo

Image Credit: Disney

Anna Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, is ready to join the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, with all the proper authorization.

The Inventing Anna subject—who was convicted of larceny after allegedly posing as a German heiress and scamming thousands of dollars from New York’s elites to fund her luxurious lifestyle—will be on Season 33 of ABC’s long-running dance competition show, which premieres on Sept. 17.

The network announced Delvey—who is paired with professional dancer Ezra Sosa—as part of the cast on Sept. 4 and teased the debut of the “notorious ankle bracelet fashionista.”

Delvey was released from prison in 2021 after serving four years but has since been on house arrest while fighting her deportation case. Her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to the Associated Press that Delvey could “travel within 70 miles of her home base and anywhere in the five boroughs of New York City under previous house arrest conditions.”

In an interview with E! News, the socialite shared, “I’ve been waiting to get permission from ICE to travel out of state,” but noted that she still has other travel restrictions. With approval from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), she is able to compete in person while the show films in Los Angeles.

Regarding his dancing partner, Sosa said, “I’m obsessed with her.” He also noted that he’s “excited for America to actually see” Delvey and “how she is,” adding that she has “danceability.”

“The media has seen a representation of her that I personally think is not her,” he added, expressing that he looks forward to everyone meeting “the real Anna Delvey.”

Delvey and Sosa will remain in New York for the next few weeks leading up to the series premiere because she is currently producing a New York Fashion Week show with former America’s Next Top Model judge Kelly Cutrone.

In addition to Delvey, other announced cast members include Dwight Howard, Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts, Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, actor Chandler Kinney, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, model Brooks Nader, Bravo star Phaedra Parks, actor Reginald VelJohnson, and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

The latest Bachelor and Bachelorette stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran will also compete.