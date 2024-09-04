‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reportedly Picked Up Amy’s Kids After Her Arrest

Image Credit: TLC

Amy Slaton has been released from police custody, according to a new report. After the 36-year-old 1000-Lb. Sisters star was arrested earlier this week, her sister, Tammy Slaton, reportedly picked up her children once Amy was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, September 4, a law enforcement source told PEOPLE that Amy’s two children, Gage and Glenn — whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman — were picked up by Tammy, 38, following her arrest. However, the insider did not confirm whether or not Tammy got the children from the zoo where Amy was arrested or at the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday, September 2, Amy was arrested at the Tennessee Safari Park at a local zoo in Alamo for illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule VI and two counts of child endangerment. The sheriff’s office confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has been arrested for alleged drug possession and child endangerment, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department announced: https://t.co/H8mWHJJh38 pic.twitter.com/OszIirng4B — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) September 3, 2024

“Deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel,” the sheriff’s department’s post read. “Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle. Amy Slaton Halterman, 1,000-Lb. Sisters reality TV star, was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”

Elsewhere in their social media post, police noted that Amy was arrested alongside a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn.

“Brian Scott Lovvorn was in the vehicle as well and is facing the same charges,” the announcement continued. “Both subjects have been booked into the Crockett County Jail. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

Before she was taken into custody, Amy received medical attention after allegedly being bit by a camel at the zoo. TMZ published a photo of the TLC personality on a stretcher with her arm wrapped in a makeshift bandage.

Amy has not publicly commented on her arrest.