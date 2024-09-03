Vanna White Reveals She Was ‘Very Scared’ About Chemistry with Ryan Seacrest as Co-hosts on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Image Credit: Getty Images for CBS Media Ventu

Vanna White has revealed that after her over 40-year tenure on Wheel of Fortune alongside co-host Pat Sajak, she initially had some fears about her chemistry with his successor, Ryan Seacrest.

“I had no idea what to expect when I’m used to one person for so long,” the veteran TV personality and longtime game show staple said in an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings on Sunday, September 1.

White, 67, admitted she felt “very scared” at first but clarified that “he’s doing a great job.”

“I’ve known Ryan for probably 20 years,” she said of the 49-year-old American Idol host. “But in the past couple of months, we’ve done some traveling together for the show, and we got to know each other a little better, too.”

Sajak, 77, announced in June 2023 that he was leaving Wheel of Fortune after hosting the game show for 41 seasons, since 1981.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote in a statement shared on X at the time. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

That same month, Sony Pictures Television, which produces the game show, announced Seacrest as his replacement, signing him to a multi-year deal to host the long-running show.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement following the announcement.

The radio personality added, “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition… I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

On June 6, White gave a heartfelt speech honoring Sajak’s legacy and praising their longtime friendship in a video.

“As much fun as we’ve had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite,” she said.

“We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had,” she added through tears.