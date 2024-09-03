‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Calls Out Nicole Young for Alleged Lie in New Season

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Chrishell Stause is not holding back as she takes to her Instagram Stories to reveal that her co-star Nicole Young spread a false rumor ahead of the release of the upcoming eighth season.

The 43-year-old television personality, who is set to star in the new season premiering Friday, September 6, stated in screenshots provided by Queens of Bravo on X, “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.” Referring to the 38-year-old Nicole, she added, “Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE.”

This drama unfolds as the new season approaches, revealing the comment Nicole made about Emma Hernan that upset several cast members, including Chelsea Lazkani. Chelsea also weighed in on the matter, calling out Nicole and co-stars Bre Tiesi and Mary Bonnet on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, stating, “You lie, placate, steal, meanwhile your own [trash emoji] has landed some of you in lawsuits. I’ve kept quiet until now, but this is not okay.”

Their clapbacks came shortly after Chrishell posted a photo with Chelsea and Emma, captioning it, “Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices. Talk soon! Xo.”

Meanwhile, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories to break her silence about being in the hot seat. Sharing pictures of her dog, she appeared to address the situation with a note accompanied by a laughing emoji, saying, “With all the outside drama this weekend, this has been the vibe at our house #unbothered.” She added another photo of her dog sleeping, captioning it, “Truly unbothered. Life is good.”

Amid the ongoing drama, Chrishell also criticized the show’s production for keeping the controversial comment in the episode. She added in her story, “@done_and_done_productions, you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to show the world instead of at LEAST letting her defend herself with the TRUTH.”