Sabrina Carpenter Achieves Her First No. 1 Album with ‘Short n’ Sweet’

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter has made quite an impression.

On Tuesday, Billboard announced that the pop singer’s latest release, Short N’ Sweet, had debuted at No. 1 on this week’s chart, with all 12 of its songs appearing on the Billboard Hot 100.

This accomplishment marks the 25-year-old’s first No. 1 album of her career. The opening week also saw three of Carpenter’s tracks landing in the chart’s top five, making her one of only three women — alongside Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande — to chart at least three songs in the top five simultaneously, according to Billboard.

Carpenter’s sixth studio LP debuted with 362,000 units, according to the tracking service Luminate, edging out rapper Travis Scott’s re-released 10-year-old mixtape Days Before Rodeo, which sold 361,000 units. It was also the third-best opening week of the year, behind Swift’s Tortured Poets Department with 2.61 million equivalent album units and Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter with 407,000 equivalent album units.

Carpenter’s popularity has surged significantly since she opened for the folklore artist on the Eras Tour and has become one of the biggest emerging pop acts since Olivia Rodrigo, especially with her hit “Espresso,” released in April. The single, filled with clever wordplay and catchy melodies, unlocked a new level of stardom for Carpenter, followed by another infectious track, “Please Please Please,” which became her first No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In a June 17 interview with Rolling Stone, “Please Please Please” collaborator Jack Antonoff—who also produced half of her album Short N’ Sweet—praised her approach to pop music.

“The way she puts things, I’m immediately right there with her,” he said. “And for anyone who’s gotten to see her live, let alone record her, she’s an unbelievable singer. When you’re in the presence of that kind of voice, all you want to do is capture it.”

Carpenter—who has been releasing music for a decade—generated high anticipation for the Short N’ Sweet release by sharing a snippet of ‘Taste’ on Instagram the day before it dropped. The music video, featuring a playful yet gory, blood-soaked theme, starred Jenna Ortega and included a kiss between the two former Disney Channel stars.