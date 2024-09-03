‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Arrested for Drug Possession, Police Reveal

Image Credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has been arrested for alleged drug possession and child endangerment, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department announced. Authorities announced the news via Facebook on Monday, September 2, noting that police responded to a call after a guest was bitten by a camel at a local zoo in Alamo, Tennessee.

“Amy Slaton Halterman, 1,000-Lb. Sisters reality TV star, was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment,” the sheriff’s department’s Facebook post read, alongside Slaton’s mugshot.

Elsewhere in the social media announcement, authorities included the mugshot of the other person who was arrested alongside Slaton: Brian Scott Lovvorn.

“Both subjects have been booked into the Crockett County Jail,” the sheriff’s department noted in its statement. “Deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel. Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

1,000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton was taken into custody on charges of drug possession and child endangerment after authorities responded to reports of a guest bitten by a camel at the zoo. pic.twitter.com/Rrn4GJSqle — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 3, 2024

At the end of their post, Crockett County police concluded, “The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

It’s unclear who claimed to have been bitten by a camel at the zoo. Slaton has not publicly commented on her arrest at the time of publication.

Last year, Slaton and her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, split in March 2023. They finalized their divorce later that year. The former spouses share sons Gage and Glenn together, and they agreed to split custody of their children.

During a December 2023 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Slaton opened up about what led to her and Halterman’s separation.

“I told him over and over and over again. ‘If you don’t change, I’m gonna leave,’” she told producers.

During the show, the TLC personality also alleged that her ex didn’t want to be alone with both of their children at the same time.

“I don’t know if it’s because he don’t want to watch them by himself or it’s because he can’t watch them by himself and play a video game at the same time [sic],” Slaton added.