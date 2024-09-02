‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot in the Works with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Set to Return

Image Credit: WireImage

Calling all One Tree Hill fans! Get ready to return to Tree Hill as the show is set to come back with a sequel featuring original stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Danneel Ackles.

The 2003 teen drama series, which also starred Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, and others, became a phenomenon by telling the story of half-brothers Nathan (played by Lafferty) and Lucas Scott (played by Murray), who share a love for basketball but harbor animosity due to family conflicts. As the storyline unfolds, viewers witness their evolving relationship and the drama among their high school friends.

According to Variety, Sophia, Hilarie, and Danneel will serve as executive producers for the upcoming reboot. Sophia, 42, took to Instagram to share two posts: the first featuring herself with her OTH co-stars, 42-year-old Hilarie, 45-year-old Danneel, and Bevin Prince, and the second a gif of her iconic character, Brooke Davis, saying, “Why? ‘Cause I love you.” She captioned it with: “What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents, own our history, reclaim our turf, and honor our fans? Sign us up.”

With Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon” playing in the background, she continued, “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.’”

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments. “Return to OTH, happening? I so wanna hear ‘Previously on One Tree Hill,’” one user wrote.

“BEST NEWS EVER!!!!” another added.

“THIS IS MY SUPER BOWL. Thank you,” someone else chimed in.

The 2000s show, which ran for nine seasons, is said to be in development at Netflix. While Bush, Burton, and Ackles are confirmed to return, it is not yet clear if the remaining cast members will join them. According to Deadline, the reboot will take place 20 years later, following the story of best friends Brooke and Peyton’s children as they navigate their own dramas, similar to those their mothers faced in the original series.

While many fans are excited about the show’s return, some are hoping for more of the original cast to come back, particularly Chad Michael Murray, 43, James Lafferty, 39, and Bethany Joy Lenz, 43. “It won’t work without Naley. They were the heart of One Tree Hill for all nine seasons,” one fan expressed.

“This is cool but we need Naley and Lucas! What would OTH be without the Scott brothers?!,” another fan chimed in.