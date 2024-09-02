Justin Baldoni Delivers Emotional Message to Domestic Abuse Survivors

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni recently spoke out in support of domestic violence survivors amid alleged drama involving his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively. On Saturday, August 31, the 40-year-old producer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to those impacted by the film’s themes.

He began his note with “Dear Survivor,” continuing, “You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others.”

The Jane the Virgin alum further wrote, “You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those still searching for light. While I can never fully understand your pain and everything you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you.” Justin emphasized that, regardless of how difficult the road may be, their stories continue to “inspire” countless others.

He concluded his message with, “May you remember that as you fight for joy… you are liberating us all.”

This post comes shortly after his 37-year-old co-star, Blake Lively, faced backlash for her conduct during press interviews promoting the film, which is inspired by Colleen Hoover’s novel. Reportedly, tensions arose because Justin felt he did not have sufficient creative input as the director. According to sources, Blake allegedly took over many aspects of the production, even bringing in her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to help write a scene for the movie.

An insider told Us Weekly , “There were two camps on the film — Team Blake and Team Justin. This creative struggle set the tone for a negative experience behind the scenes and eventually led to them not speaking.”

Additionally, Blake has received online criticism for making a joke in response to a serious question about domestic violence, a central theme in It Ends With Us. The backlash has sparked further debate about the sensitivity required when handling such a delicate topic, especially in a film meant to highlight the experiences of survivors.