Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Show PDA on Italian Vacation Alongside Hollywood A-Listers

Image Credit: GC Images

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are sparking romance rumors as the two were spotted kissing during their vacation in Italy. They were joined by the 49-year-old actor’s daughter, Lea De Seine Cooper, along with Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, and Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

The 29-year-old model was seen embracing The Hangover actor and sharing a kiss on Saturday, August 31. In photos shared by Page Six. The model wore an orange two-piece bathing suit with a white long-sleeve cover-up, while Bradley opted for a grey t-shirt and green swimming shorts. Gigi was also seen enjoying the Italian sun with the 7-year-old.

The couple was accompanied by the other actors, who were also dressed in swimwear. The 34-year-old Barbie star, Margot Robbie, wore a black bikini that showcased her baby bump while relaxing with her 34-year-old husband, who sported a black t-shirt. The 48-year-old Doctor Strange actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, wore a long-sleeve top.

This sighting comes shortly after Gigi and Bradley were seen arriving in Sardinia, Italy, on Thursday, August 29, with Lea and Bradley’s mother, Gloria Campano. Their relationship begins amid both having recently split from their previous partners with whom they share a child. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shares a daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik; the couple dated from 2015 until their breakup in 2021. Bradley started dating Irina Shayk, the mother of his child, in 2015, but they separated in 2019.

According to a source who spoke to DailyMail.com, “Bradley has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him… This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship. They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time, and now it is just a matter of when.”

The insider added, “Bradley only has a couple of projects currently in production but has nothing lined up after that. He wants to take some time away to focus on this and give Gigi the attention and love she deserves.”