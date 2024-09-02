Fulcrum Aesthetics Celebrates Milestone With Husband-Wife Allergan Training Team

Image Credit: Fulcrum Aesthetics

A dedication to lifelong learning already provides Dr. David Hill with recognition for advancing the field of plastic surgery and medical aesthetics. Now, Hill’s recent appointment as a trainer for the Allergan Medical Institute (AMI), where he joins his wife, Brittony Croasdell, has become a significant milestone. Hill and Croasdell are the first married couple ever to serve as trainers for AMI, which highlights their expertise and commitment to elevating industry standards.

“We’re incredibly proud of this milestone of being the first husband-and-wife training team for the Allergan Medical Institute,” Hill says. “At Fulcrum Aesthetics, we believe the best care comes from a place of compassion and genuine connection.”

Hill and Croasdell manage their Chicago clinic, where they combine their knowledge and experience to bring the clinic to the cutting edge of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic treatments. Dr. Hill, the medical director, has an impressive background that includes an intensive general surgery residency followed by specialized training in plastic surgery. His innovation is seen in his development of a patented surgical instrument, which enhances precision and efficacy in many procedures. Hill’s medical contributions extend beyond the clinic; both he and Croasdell have contributed research to prominent journals and shared it at national conferences.

“Our unique blend of expertise allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in aesthetic medicine,” Hill explains. “While my focus is on surgical precision and innovation, Brittony’s extensive knowledge in medical aesthetics complements our practice perfectly. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for training and patient care.”

Clinical director Brittony Croasdell’s work in emergency room nursing at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago gave her critical skills in high-pressure environments and complex patient care. This background earned her international recognition for her proficiency in injectable treatments and her management of complications. A board-certified nurse practitioner, Croasdell’s educational journey includes advanced training from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and specialized courses in aesthetic medicine.

“My early training in the emergency room has been invaluable in aesthetic medicine,” Croasdell notes. “It taught me to anticipate complications and develop comprehensive plans to address any issues that arise. This background ensures that I approach every aesthetic treatment with a proactive mindset, prepared to handle any potential challenges.”

In addition to her clinical roles, Croasdell remains involved in education and mentorship. She serves as an adjunct professor at DePaul University and acts as a clinical preceptor for nurse practitioner students. With these roles, she provides hands-on training and guidance to help shape the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“Brittony and I bring a unique blend of expertise to the table. While I focus on surgical precision, Brittony’s extensive background in medical aesthetics complements our practice perfectly,” David Hill explains. “Together, we strive to elevate the standards of training and patient care in our industry. Our practice specializes in treating difficult cases and referred complications, both surgical and nonsurgical, ensuring we provide comprehensive solutions for our patients.”

With their detailed history of learning and teaching, the involvement in AMI’s respected program reflects Dr. Hill’s and Croasdell’s dedication to advancing their field. AMI’s comprehensive learning platform provides in-depth education on Allergan’s aesthetic products through a range of courses that cover crucial aspects such as anatomical landmarks, injection techniques, aseptic protocols, and complications management. With a format that includes live streams, on-demand sessions, and mobile access, AMI’s courses cater to practitioners at all levels, fostering continuous learning and skill enhancement.

At a recent event in Chicago, Croasdell demonstrated her expertise with injectable treatments on a series of live patients, providing a lively learning experience for her peers. Her hands-on approach and commitment to high standards in aesthetic medicine have led to multiple requests for private training sessions.

Balancing their demanding roles at Fulcrum Aesthetics with family life is a priority for Hill and Croasdell. They value the time spent with their young daughter. “She brings joy and inspiration to our lives every day,” Hill says. “Managing a successful medical practice while nurturing family life is crucial. Our daughter reminds us of the importance of finding harmony between our professional ambitions and personal happiness.”

At Fulcrum Aesthetics, Dr. Hill and Croasdell emphasize a holistic approach that includes client education on skin and body care. This ensures that patients can sustain their outcomes and enjoy long-lasting benefits from their treatments.

Their commitment to innovation and education is evident as they continue to embrace new techniques and advancements in aesthetic medicine. With Fulcrum Aesthetics, Dr. Hill and Croasdell continue to remain focused on providing the best possible outcomes for their patients, as well as advancing the field of aesthetic medicine.

*This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.*