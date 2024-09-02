Adele Announces ‘Incredibly Long’ Hiatus After Las Vegas Residency Ends

Image Credit: Getty Images for AD

Adele has been riding high this year with her incredible residency shows, which have left many in tears and speechless with her magical vocals. The 36-year-old singer recently revealed that she plans to go on hiatus after her Las Vegas shows conclude in November.

In a video shared on TikTok, the “Someone Like You” singer said, “I have 10 shows left, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart throughout my break. I will fantasize about these shows and all the shows I’ve done over the last three years, and I will truly keep them in my heart forever.”

In July, she told ZDF, “I don’t have any plans for new music at all… I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Originally, the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer was set to begin her hiatus after her shows in Munich ended on Saturday, August 31. However, her Las Vegas shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, now rescheduled to start on October 25, were postponed from March because she needed additional time to recover, as the performances had taken “a toll on” her “voice.”

Back in February, she expressed on Instagram, “Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and throughout my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed, and now I’m sick again.”

A break in her music career is not new, Adele has previously taken time off between releasing her albums 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011, 25 in 2015, and 30 in 2021, with gaps ranging from three to six years. During these breaks, she focuses on her personal life, which inspired hits like “All I Ask,” “When We Were Young,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and more.

This comes after the singer showed off a ring on her wedding finger during one of her shows in Germany, in a video shared on X, where she shared that she is “already getting married” to Rich Paul.