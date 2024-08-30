‘Sister Wives’ Stars Robyn and Kody Brown List $1.65 Million Home for Sale

Image Credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have officially listed their Flagstaff, Arizona, home for sale. The two-acre property was put on the market on Aug. 29 with a price tag of $1.65 million.

Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, purchased the home in 2019, one year after relocating to Arizona from Las Vegas. They have lived there with their two biological children, son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 8, as well as Robyn’s three older kids, whom Kody adopted: son Dayton, 24, and daughters Aurora, 22, and Breanna, 19.

The home, built in 2007, sits on a wooded lot “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” according to the listing posted on Thursday, August 29. The 4,476-square-foot house includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a four-car garage.

The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the kitchen is equipped with a six-burner cooktop, a double oven, a commercial-size refrigerator/freezer, and a walk-in pantry. Other perks include a game room, a new roof, and a partially covered deck with views of the Flagstaff Peaks.

This surprise listing comes as fans await the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives on Sept. 15. Trailers for the new season, which was mostly shot in mid-2023, show Kody and Robyn’s marriage struggling in the aftermath of his three splits from exes Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.

Christine, a mother of six, has since moved on, marrying David Woolley in October 2023. Janelle separated from Kody in 2022, and Meri, Kody’s first wife, was the last to end their relationship in early 2023.

In a new trailer for the upcoming 19th season of the hit TLC series, Kody declared, “My dream of the big polygamous family is just shot.”

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind,” Robyn says in the clip, noting that her husband is “sabotaging our relationship.”

She also tells Kody, “I’m having a hard time feeling, like, losing respect for you,” to which he replies, “Robyn, I can’t even get it straight with you right now.”

Meanwhile, Kody, through tears, says, “They have all betrayed me. I’m out of my mind.”

In addition to these changes, the family faced the devastating loss of Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison Brown.