Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly Kept ‘Their Distance’ At Uncle’s Funeral

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William appear to still be on strained terms, as the two were reportedly seen “keeping their distance” at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on their late mother Princess Diana’s side.

Lord Robert Fellowes, who passed away at age 82 in July of this year, was honored at a service held on Wednesday, August 28. A source close to the royal family told The Sun that both princes attended the funeral but were not seated near each other. Another insider mentioned, “We never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance.”

The tension between the brothers dates back to when the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex stepped back from senior royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. In ITV’s documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry commented, “Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens… But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. And we’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him, as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

He continued, “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but, you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but, you know, as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”

This funeral was not the first time the brothers had reunited since Harry’s departure. The father of two last saw his 42-year-old brother at their father King Charles’ coronation in 2023, where it was also reported that they did not communicate.

This recent encounter comes shortly after Harry and his 43-year-old wife returned from their trip to Colombia, where they promoted their humanitarian work. Additionally, Meghan is preparing to launch her own brand, American Riviera Orchard, and the couple is working on their project, ‘The Parent Network,’ which aims to help families affected by online bullying.