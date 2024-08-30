Olivia Rodrigo & Boyfriend Louis Partridge Exude ‘Twilight’ Vibes During Venice Film Fest Appearance

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Does he laugh at all her jokes and say she’s so American? Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, just made their first public appearance together at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival — and fans are obsessed with them. While supporting the English actor, 21, at the Thursday, August 29, premiere of his film, Disclaimer, Olivia, 21, and Louis coordinated in black outfits at the festival.

According to fan-captured social media videos, the “vampire” artist wore a classy black, floral spaghetti strap gown. Louis, for his part, chose a white button-down shirt, a black blazer and matching pants. The duo also wore black sunglasses as they walked outside hand in hand.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge at the 81st Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/wPev8uiCVQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 30, 2024

Later on, Olivia was seen sitting behind Louis at his premiere, according to another clip. As he stood up to accept the applause, the pop-rock star proudly filmed her beau with her phone to capture the moment.

After photos and videos of the pair made the rounds on social media, online users compared Olivia and Louis to another iconic couple: Twilight‘s Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, who were played by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, respectively. X users tweeted comparison shots between Olivia and Louis and the on-screen lovers. Many pointed out that Olivia and Louis’ red carpet appearance looked similar to the Twilight scene when Bella and Edward walk into school together for the first time.

olivia rodrigo and louis partridge are so edward cullen and bella swan coded pic.twitter.com/nbkhTfGhuJ — karla 🦋 (@oliviaftmahone) August 29, 2024

“Gonna tell my kids this was Edward Cullen and Bella Swan,” one fan tweeted. “Olivia rodrigo and louis partridge are so edward cullen and bella swan coded,” another weighed in.

Olivia has revealed that she grew up a Twilight fan by sharing Instagram throwback photos of trinkets and souvenirs from the vampire franchise.

The Grammy Award winner has kept the details of her and Louis’ relationship private. However, fans speculated that her GUTS album track “so american” was inspired by the Enola Holmes actor.

The couple sparked dating rumors in late 2023. Since then, they’ve been spotted spending time together in London and New York City.

Previously, the “good 4 u” hitmaker opened up about her dating life during an August 2023 interview with The New York Times. While discussing where she finds inspiration for some of her music, Olivia pointed out that she’s “always tried to write about the emotions rather than this weird environment that [she’s] in.”

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” Olivia explained to the publication. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”