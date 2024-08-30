50 Years Of Happy Jewelers: Continuing The Legacy of Isa Arik

Image Credit: Happy Jewelers

Happy Jewelers, the long-standing family-operated jewelry store located in Southern California, has its roots in the jewelry industry dating back to 1973. Known for its unsurpassed customer service and top-line products, the company began over 50 years ago overseas in Turkey. Isa Arik, the father of Happy Jewelers’ current owners, Gabe and Danny Arik opened their original factory in Istanbul in 1973. With a passion for design and an unwavering attention to detail, Isa laid the foundation for what would become a family legacy and now 50-plus years of superior business.

In 1994, 21 years later, the Arik family migrated to the United States, bringing with them years of experience and that same deep love for jewelry. Settling in Los Angeles, Isa Arik transitioned the factory to the U.S., bringing the family jewelry business to the wholesale market in the United States. Throughout Isa’s career, one thing was missing in wholesale: the ability to share the moment and interact with the customer when they’d receive their custom piece of jewelry. This would change at the turn of the century when his son Gabe Arik borrowed $150,000 and purchased Happy Jewelers, an already 20-year-old store in Fullerton, California, that was about to close as the previous owner was retiring.

Born in the 1980s, Isa’s sons Gabe and Danny were quickly involved in the family trade at a young age. They took after their father, working and learning the ins and outs of the manufacturing wholesale side of the jewelry industry. Simultaneously, the brothers trained under their uncles, who operated a retail jewelry business. “Not a lot of people get that experience. That’s partly why we are good at what we do—because we know both sides of the industry,” Gabe mentions.

This dual expertise in both wholesale and retail has allowed Gabe and Danny to elevate Happy Jewelers into a premier destination for custom jewelry. They have successfully blended their father’s craftsmanship and attention to detail with their own modern approach to customer service and retail operations. Today, Happy Jewelers is not just a store but a symbol of the Arik family’s dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and the art of jewelry making.

As the business honors Isa Arik and his unfortunate passing last month, the Arik brothers will continue to uphold their father’s legacy and maintain the same principles that Isa instilled in them: a deep respect for craftsmanship, a commitment to excellence, respect for all customers, and a genuine love for the jewelry industry. With each piece they create, Gabe and Danny ensure that the legacy of Happy Jewelers shines as brightly as the jewels they create. The future looks promising as they carry forward the traditions of the past while embracing new innovations in jewelry design and unparalleled customer service.

Happy Jewelers remains a testament to the enduring power of family, tradition, and the pursuit of excellence—a legacy that started in Istanbul and continues to thrive in the United States..

For more information about Happy Jewelers and their products visit their website:

https://happyjewelers.com/