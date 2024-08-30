Gigi Hadid Spotted on Vacation With Bradley Cooper and His Family

Image Credit: GC Images

Gigi Hadid has taken the next step in her relationship with Bradley Cooper, as she was seen on a family vacation with the 49-year-old actor and his daughter, Lea De Seine Cooper. The trio was spotted on Thursday, August 29, arriving in Sardinia, Italy, along with The Hangover actor’s mother, Gloria Campano. The group, dressed casually, looked relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company per photos shared by Page Six.

The 29-year-old model was dressed in a white t-shirt, light jeans, a military green cap, sunglasses, and accessorized with a purse and jewelry. Bradley, the father of one, kept it simple in a black t-shirt, burgundy pants, sunglasses, and a man bun. His six-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his ex-partner, supermodel Irina Shayk, was wearing a pink floral outfit while holding her father’s hand. Gloria led the way, dressed in a black blazer over a white top.

Their relationship has attracted attention following Gigi’s split from Zayn Malik, with whom she shares her daughter, Khai. After six years of dating, Gigi and Zayn ended their relationship. Reflecting on the breakup, she told People, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general.”

She continued, “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG.”

Similarly, Bradley also ended his previous relationship before starting anew with Gigi. He was in a relationship with Irina Shayk, beginning in 2015 and ending in 2019. Irina, 38, spoke about their breakup to Vogue, stating, “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being… Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

She added, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”