Flavor Flav Sends ‘Bid’ To Be 2028 L.A. Olympics Torchbearer

Image Credit: Getty Images

Flavor Flav was the ultimate fan for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, attending several events, including the women’s water polo matches, to cheer on his country. From showing up in blinged-out American merchandise to applying to be a torchbearer for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the 65-year-old rapper is eager to keep supporting Team USA.

During an interview on the “Potlickin” podcast, the “Hands Up in the Air” singer revealed that he had “put in” his “bid” to be part of the upcoming games. He said, “I said, ‘If Snoop can carry the torch in Paris — come on, man — Flav can carry that bad boy in L.A.’ And Snoop did a fantastic job, man.”

According to the Olympics, the role of a torchbearer began “after being lit in Olympia, Greece.” The Olympic torch “started its journey from Greece to France at sea on board the majestic three-masted ship Bélem, crossing the Mediterranean from Athens to Marseille.” The torchbearers are described as “the faces of the Forerunner Relays; with their energy, they ramp up the atmosphere in local communities, helping France get in the mood to celebrate the Games.”

Flavor’s industry friend, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper Snoop Dogg, took on the role of torchbearer in the 2024 games. Before the opening ceremony, Snoop shared his excitement, saying, “I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this…I’ll be able to breathe slow, walk fast, and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is,” according to the Associated Press.

He compared the thrill to the Super Bowl but noted that the Olympics are “a little bit more exciting.” While other teams had the support of Snoop Dogg and former NFL Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, Flavor Flav was fully committed to cheering on the women’s USA water polo team. He even signed a five-year sponsorship to be their official hype man, as shared by BET on Instagram.