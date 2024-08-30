Angelina Jolie Stops to Speak With Fan With Rare Bone Condition at Venice Film Fest: Video

Image Credit: WireImage

Angelina Jolie greeted a fan living with a rare bone disorder on the red carpet of the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. According to fan-captured social media videos, the 49-year-old Maria star was seen on Thursday, August 29, kneeling on the carpet to level herself with the fan, who was later identified as Italian writer Pasqualino Esposito.

Though it appeared to have been a brief conversation, Angie’s decision made quite an impact. Fans praised her for taking the time to chat with Pasqualino while he was visiting the festival on a portable medical bed. Upon getting back up, the Oscar winner bid farewell to Pasqualino, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the sweet greeting he had with Angelina.

“She’s a person with a very big heart,” he told the publication in Italian, which was translated to English. “She’s fantastic.”

Angelina Jolie kneels down at red carpet of Venice Film Festival to meet a fan with ALS. pic.twitter.com/ft1cQNh19Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2024

According to the outlet, Pasqualino lives with a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta. According to the National Institutes of Health, the disorder is a “genetic or heritable disease in which bones fracture (break) easily, often with no obvious cause or minimal injury.” The condition is also known as “brittle bone disease.” The writer has reportedly visited the annual film festival over the past few years and has been given a spot on the red carpet to meet celebrities.

As for Angelina, she is known for her years-long humanitarian work. She has focused on issues around the world such as women’s rights, conservation and children’s education.

At the Venice Film Festival, the Salt actress’ new film, Maria, premiered. She received a standing ovation following the screening. The movie follows real-life singer Maria Callas.

Prior to the event, Angelina appeared during a press conference and was asked whether or not she related to the titular character.

“There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume,” Angelina said. “I related to the part of her that is extremely soft and didn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was and as emotionally open as she truly was. I think I share her vulnerability more than anything.”