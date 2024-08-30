Adam Brody to Star as Hot Rabbi in Netflix Film ‘Nobody Wants This’

Image Credit: GC Images

Adam Brody is drawing attention as he prepares to play a charismatic rabbi in Netflix’s upcoming series Nobody Wants This.

The 44-year-old actor stars alongside Kristen Bell in the series, which explores their characters’ tumultuous romance as they navigate their differing careers and personalities. The trailer for the show was released on Thursday, August 29. Kristen Bell, also 44, took to her Instagram to share the clip, where her character, Joanne, hosts a podcast with her sister Morgan (played by Justine Lupe) that often discusses relationships. The trailer features Adam’s character, Noah, humorously dealing with his role as a rabbi.

“You think falling for the wrong person is hard, try falling for the right person… Nobody Wants This is coming to Netflix on September 25,” she captioned the post, which is a collaboration with Netflix’s account.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series description reads: “When they walk out together— the unlikely pair, Joanne and Noah, can tell there is something between them… But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families— including her sister Morgan and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

Filmmaker Erin Foster spoke about the inspiration for her upcoming project during a conversation with Tudum, saying, “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy… I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable— there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

She added, “This show really represents how I view love now, which is so different than how I viewed it before… Being in a really beautiful, healthy, fun relationship, it made me soften some of my cynicism.”

Nobody Wants This, also starring Emily Arlook, Stephanie Faracy, Timothy Simons, and others, will be available to stream on Netflix on September 26, with all 10 episodes released at once.